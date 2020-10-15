Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets 2 lakh rupees salary, saving most of it

Fixed deposit of 1.60 crore in SBI Gandhinagar, Rs 3.38 lakh in account till 30 June

Investments in National Savings Certificates and Bonds are also low, insurance premium is low

No change in fixed assets, no car, Modi has four rings of gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like most Indians, keeps his money in the bank. He has amassed a major part of his earnings in term deposits and savings accounts. On October 12, PM has revealed details of his assets. As of June 30, Prime Minister Modi had movable assets worth Rs 1,75,63,618. He had cash of Rs 31,450 on 30 June. Their movable assets grew by 26.26% over the previous year. The main reason behind this increase is the savings from their salary and the re-investment of interest from fixed deposits.

Where is PM Modi’s money

On June 30, Modi’s savings account had Rs 3.38 lakh. He has a fixed deposit with the Gandhinagar branch of State Bank of India (SBI). Last year, its value was Rs 1,27,81,574 which has increased to 1,60,28,039 as on June 30, 2020. Modi has invested money in tax saving places. His investments are in National Insurance in addition to Life Insurance (NSCs) and Infrastructure Bonds. They have invested more money in NSCs and their insurance premiums have also come down. Modi has 8,43,124 NSCs and the insurance premium goes to Rs 1,50,957. In January 2012, he bought an Infrastructure Bond of 20 thousand rupees which has not matured yet.

No car, no debt on Modi

There has been no significant change in the prime minister’s fixed assets. According to the latest details, there is a house in Gandhinagar in the name of Modi which is worth 1.1 crores. This family is owned by Modi and his family. Modi has no liability, nor does he own a car. They have four gold rings.

Every government servant has to give this information

In the affidavit filed for the Lok Sabha elections held last year, Modi had shown movable assets worth Rs 1.41 crore. He had Rs 1.27 crore in the bank then. The arrangement for the Union ministers to give details of their assets started in 2004 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. MPs also have to give their family income details every year. Since 2013, Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, it is mandatory for all public servants to make their annual income information public.

Apart from the Prime Minister, most senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given details of their assets. Some junior ministers, including Ramdas Athawale, Babul Supriyo, have not yet made these details public.