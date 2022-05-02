The value of the transaction does not resemble others that we have seen during the last months.

As usual in this powerful 2022, the week has started with a purchase of studies: Embracer Group has acquired several developers from Square Enix, specifically Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal and Crystal Dynamics. After announcing this agreement, many users have expressed their doubts about the fate of the new Perfect Dark, although those responsible have already come to the fore to reassure the fans.

Sold studios reportedly underperformedHowever, there are other members of the community whose questions go elsewhere: How is it possible that Embracer Group only paid 300 million dollars for those three studies? Taking into account the purchases seen so far, with transactions amounting to thousands of millionsthe players have not been slow to point out this disparity in the values ​​of the studies.

Crystal Dynamics had a profit margin of 3.6% in 2021; Eidos Montréal 0.65%Daniel AhmadSeeing the discussion that was taking place, the well-known analyst Daniel Ahmad has published some reasons that would explain this “so cheap” sale. As read in their Twitter thread, Square Enix’s western developers have given up below expectationssomething that leaves them in a worse position if we look at the company’s growth in areas such as smartphones or MMOs, all controlled by its Japanese studios.

To illustrate such claims, Ahmad recalled Square Enix’s latest financial reports in which the difference between Western and Japanese studios can be seen: “For reference, Crystal Dynamics has had a profit margin of 3.6% in 2021, while Eidos Montreal has had a profit margin of 0.65% in 2021. Square Enix as a whole had a revenue margin of 14.2% last year”.

Square Enix might have more reason to quickly sell its three studios, although experience tells us that the economic reasons They have a greater weight in this industry. Although the value of this exchange has surprised many players, Square Enix is ​​already clear that it will use its 300 million dollars to invest in NFT and cloud gaming. For its part, Embracer Group he has not revealed his plans As for the developers, which gives us the opportunity to dream of the return of iconic franchises.

