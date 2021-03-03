Only 30% of cases of violence against women are reported to the security forces, according to the estimates of experts who have participated in a report on the matter. 51% of the events known to the different State Security bodies (305,271), what police experts call “victimizations”, are psychological attacks, which is the modality that is most reported. It is followed by physical violence (39% and 233,577 known facts), sexual (7% and 44,333 facts) and economic (3% and 18,235 facts), which almost always consists of non-payment by the partner of economic benefits.

According to the report on Violence against Women 2015-2019 of the Ministry of the Interior, in the five years referred to there were 601,416 punishable acts in which women were victims or harmed. The investigation has been prepared by the Studies Office of the Secretary of State for Security based on data provided by the National Police, the Civil Guard, the Ertzaintza, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Navarra Foral Police and the local police.

Victimizations due to events associated with physical violence registered the highest figures during 2019. By criminal typology, mistreatment amounted to 86.6%, followed by injuries (9.2%). Intentional homicides (those in which the criminal pursues the death of the victim) amounted to 1,248. This category includes both attempts and fait accompli. In any case, homicides have increased in the last two years.

75% of the victimizations of violence against women affect Spanish citizens, while 25% are of foreign origin. In quantitative terms, the highest figure occurred in 2019, except in the case of economic violence, which emerged in 2015. In that year the reform of the Penal Code was undertaken and the criminal types included in this category were revised.

In light of the data, women between 31 and 40 years old are the ones who filed the most complaints, specifically more than 91,000 between 2015 and 2019. Below are those between 18 and 30 years old, with 81,366 complaints, although a regrowth stands out in women over 65 years of age. For the rest, it is specified that in 72% of annual cases psychological violence occurs by the partner or ex-partner.

Thus, 68% of the violent acts recorded by the different police officers are related to gender violence, that which is suffered by the mere fact of being a woman.

Regarding sexual violence, the study highlights that it affects underage women more frequently, although the most virulent forms (sexual assaults with and without penetration) are suffered by people between 18 and 30 years of age.