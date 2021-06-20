Dos 22 ministros do governo do presidente Jair Bolsonaro, apenas 3 lamentaram em suas contas oficiais no Twitter a marca de 500 mil mortes por covid-19 atingida no último sábado (19.jun.2021). The survey was carried out considering their positions or their absence until 9 am this Sunday (20.jun).

The ministers lamented the deaths: Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Teresa Cristina (Agriculture) and Gilson Machado (Tourism). The other heads of ministries did not publish messages of condolence to the grieving families.

Queiroga offered solidarity to those who suffer from the more than 500,000 deaths caused by covid-19 in the country and said that he works “tirelessly” to accelerate the pace of vaccination in the country.

“I offer my solidarity to each father, mother, friends and relatives who have lost their loved ones”, wrote on your Twitter profile.

The minister made the publication at 2:31 pm on Saturday, based on data from the consortium of press vehicles. At that time, the ministry had not yet published the updated bulletin of numbers of cases and deaths from the disease in the country.

Tereza Cristina shared the text of the Minister of Health and expressed solidarity with the families. Said to be a sad day for everyone.

This Sunday, the Minister of Tourism lamented the deaths, without citing the 500,000 lives lost. In the publication, he criticized the former president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

FÁBIO FARIA CRITICA ARTISTS AND JOURNALISTS

The Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, wrote: “You will soon see politicians, artists and journalists ‘regretting’ the number of 500,000 dead. You will never see them celebrate the 86 million doses applied or the 18 million cured, because the tone is always that of ‘the worse the better’”.

O Ministry of Health confirmed at 5:28 pm that Saturday another 2,301 deaths in 24 hours, totaling 500,800 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 1st death from the disease in the country was registered on March 17, 2020. Until now, only Brazil and the United States have surpassed half a million deaths from the coronavirus. The mark is reached 51 days after the country has reached 400 thousand deaths.

President Jair Bolsonaro, like most of his ministers, did not speak out. The president of the Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), affirmed be this brand one “huge national sadness” and promised “maintaining the focus on prevention and vaccine for all”. Luiz Fux, president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), released a joint note with the CNJ (National Council of Justice) in which it claims to be “I need to remember every day that it’s not just numbers.” “They are mothers, fathers, children, brothers. Half a million people who left and had their dreams interrupted.”

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated by Twitter what “as long as everyone is not vaccinated, with the pandemic under control, we will have days of pain”. Read the full manifestations in this report from power360.

The minister of the STJ, Humberto Martins, said that “an invisible enemy has managed to shorten half a million lives in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic”.

