The consolidation of a special relationship with Latin America gives ambivalent signals in the Government of Gustavo Petro. At least that is what the latest diplomatic appointments show, which preserve the tradition of using embassies to meet political quotas or help people close to them. The new ambassador to Paraguay, for example, will be former conservative senator Juan Manuel Corzo. It does not matter that figures from the ruling alliance had questioned his appointment in Cuba during the government of Iván Duque or that Corzo has always been a militant in the antipodes of Petro. The priority is not Paraguay, but to reward the political support of one of the traditional parties. Only 3 of the 12 ambassadors Petro has appointed to Latin America are career diplomats.

Colombia has always stood out in the region due to the limited space it reserves for professional diplomats. The Andean country has a quota of only 20% of the ambassadorships for those who are trained at the Augusto Ramírez Ocampo Diplomatic Academy. It is a much lower number to which other countries exist: Brazil only allows 10% of political ambassadors, while Argentina limits them to 25 out of 85 (70% must be career). In addition, the appointment of Colombian ambassadors does not require the approval of Congress, as it happens in other States.

The country does not see its foreign policy as a priority, according to the experts consulted. Investment in the diplomatic academy is lacking, there is limited interest in international affairs on the part of the elites, and attention is focused on governance within the country. Sandra Borda, a professor of International Relations at the University of Los Andes, explains by phone that it is essential to analyze the impact of the tendency of the Legislature to form broad coalitions in favor of the Executive in power. “Multiple parties decide to support the Government in exchange for quotas. And diplomatic posts are highly coveted, because they give political cadres the opportunity to live abroad for a while, ”she comments.

Gustavo Petro promised changes on these issues during his presidential campaign. He said that the foreign service should be professionalized, as his political allies claimed when they were in the opposition. And he affirmed that Latin America would be a priority, as established by the Constitution within its fundamental principles. “Colombia’s foreign policy will be oriented towards Latin American and Caribbean integration,” reads article 9.

But the appointments do not show a break with tradition or special treatment for Latin America. The career diplomat Juan José Quintana, for example, wanted to be ambassador to Brazil and his appointment was almost signed. The Government, however, decided to send it to Uruguay and instead appoint former congressman and former minister Guillermo Rivera to manage the link with the South American giant. Rivera has no diplomatic experience but is close to Juan Fernando Cristo, Juan Manuel Santos’ interior minister and one of the first centrist politicians to support Petro’s candidacy after Sergio Fajardo’s defeat in the first round.

Something similar happened with Paraguay. The designee was Juan Manuel Corzo, a conservative politician from Norte de Santander who has accusations of corruption against him. Mauricio Jaramillo, professor of International Relations at the Universidad del Rosario, comments by phone that this is part of the strategy of “playing” with the diplomatic bureaucracy to gain governability within the country. “It seems that Colombia cares very little about the relationship with Paraguay and that is why they send him there.” Fernando Cepeda Ulloa, former Minister of the Government of Virgilio Barco Vargas and former ambassador to several countries, points out the same by phone. “Paraguay is not one of the embassies desired by a politician. Many would not accept it. But it is comfortable and calm, ”he remarks.

A somewhat different case is that of representation in Mexico. The ambassador-designate, Moisés Ninco Daza, has no diplomatic experience and no professional title, but his appointment is not intended to satisfy political allies. It is, instead, a message to the bases of Petro’s party, the Historical Pact, since Ninco was the president’s social media coordinator. Once again, the relationship with the country involved remains in the background. For Mauricio Jaramillo, this is especially serious because Mexico is the country where the peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army will take place.

One last case is that of former congressman León Fredy Muñoz in Nicaragua, an embassy of special importance for Colombia due to the border dispute between the two countries.

Apart from Quintana in Uruguay, there are only career diplomats in Guatemala, with Victoria González Ariza; and Panama, with Mauricio Baquero Pardo.

The experts consulted clarify that it is not bad to have political ambassadors. In some cases they allow some flexibility and give security to the president. Fernando Cepeda points out, for example, the case of Armando Benedetti in Venezuela. “He is very skilled with the Government, Congress and the media. A career ambassador takes much more care of himself and sometimes someone is needed to take risks, to risk it”, he remarks. Jaramillo thinks something similar about the new ambassador in Argentina and former presidential candidate of the Historical Pact, Camilo Romero. For him, he is a politician who has experience and knows how to “negotiate”.

Corzo’s designation in Paraguay, however, has overflowed the camel’s back. The president of the House of Representatives, David Racero, complained last week about the issue in a letter that he sent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva. “I do not have the reason to change my critical position before something that I do not share. And part of that has to do with some appointments like that of Mr. Corzo, which without a doubt the Government has to explain”, he later told W Radio. It was an uncomfortable situation: Racero criticized the Executive of Iván Duque in 2019 for the appointment of Corzo in Cuba and has been one of the main promoters of reaching 50% professionalization.

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed to this newspaper that it is preparing a response to Racero for next week. The analysts consulted, however, do not see the claim against Leyva as relevant in a country where the president is the one who manages foreign policy. “The letter to Leyva is meaningless. The Minister of Foreign Relations is actually the president”, says Fernando Cepeda.

The appointments in Latin America, a supposedly priority region, reflect a long tradition of neglecting foreign policy. Cepeda recalls, for example, what he felt when he returned to Colombia after his terms as ambassador. “He left me without instructions, he came back and nobody cared,” he says. And Sandra Borda highlights the differences between her students in Colombia and those she has had in Mexico and Brazil. The latter competed to enter the diplomatic academies, something that gave prestige. Colombians, on the other hand, do not see opportunities.

Diversity among political ambassadors The analysts consulted approve the appointment in the United States of Luis Gilberto Murillo, former Environment Minister of Juan Manuel Santos and former vice-presidential candidate of Sergio Fajardo. Mauricio Jaramillo points to his close ties to the State Department, while Sandra Borda highlights him as “a clear example” that you can appoint someone appropriate to the position and at the same time satisfy political allies. In addition, Fernando Cepeda highlights the appointment of the indigenous leader Leonor Zalabata to the United Nations as “exceptional”. Critics, beyond Latin America, focus on Europe. The appointment in Italy of Ligia Margarita Quessep, a friend of the first lady, Verónica Alcocer, has caused a stir. The appointment in Spain of Eduardo Ávila Navarrete, a businessman in the technology sector, has also attracted attention. Neither has diplomatic experience, although Cepeda acknowledges that Ávila has generated “sympathy” among his acquaintances in Spain.

