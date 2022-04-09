Yesterday Ferrari was untouchable on the Albert Park Street Circuit. However, today the track is not the same as yesterday. Earlier this week, it was proudly announced that there would be as many as four DRS zones this weekend. Now the FIA ​​is coming back to that and they are removing the zone from turn 8 to turn 9. So tomorrow the drivers can press the DRS button at most three times per lap.

If the drivers just get into the rhythm of this training, the season will continue with bad luck for Vettel. After missing the first two races and only being able to do a few laps yesterday due to engine problems, he now loses control of his Aston Martin in Turn 10. He crashes, causing a red flag.

The light turns green again after a few minutes, after which the drivers can start their laps again. It is not only the Ferraris and Red Bulls that are fast, but Fernando Alonso also manages to drive himself to P1 several times. The McLarens also seem to have found more speed after two disappointing GPs. Norris eventually ends the session with the fastest lap.

Meanwhile, Verstappen is struggling to find a good balance in his Red Bull. He struggles to watch fast laps and even spins once in the last corner combination. In the end he doesn’t get to a lap on the soft tires at all, because the second Aston Martin also ends up in the wall.

3rd free practice of the Australian GP 2022

Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Sergio PerezI Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz

Dutch times of the GP Australia 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Qualification: 08:00 am – 09:00 am

Sunday 10 April 2022

Race: 07:00 o’clock