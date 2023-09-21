HP presented the results of its first HP Work Relationship Index, an in-depth study that analyzes employees’ relationships with work globally. The research, which involved more than 15,600 respondents across sectors across 12 countries, reveals that people’s relationship with work is at breaking point and its effects are pervasive. “There is a great opportunity to strengthen the world’s relationship with work for the benefit of both people and businesses,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP Inc. “As leaders, we must always refute the false alternative between productivity and happiness The most successful companies are built on cultures that allow employees to excel in their careers and thrive outside of work.”

“In recent years, work and related expectations have changed profoundly, also influencing our lives. With this in mind, we have commissioned new research, the first Work Relationship Index (WRI), which aims to track and analyze the relationship between the world and people with work”, commented Giampiero Savorelli, CEO HP Italy. “This is a survey that provides useful data for a greater understanding of all the factors that create and foster satisfactory working relationships and environments. The results allowed us to identify how knowledge workers evaluate this relationship: it emerged that only 1 in four currently has a satisfying relationship with work. HP analyzed 50+ aspects of people’s relationship with work, including how they perceive skills and abilities, the role of work in their lives, the spaces in which they work, the tools and technology they use and their leadership expectations, and delved into the impact of work on employee well-being, engagement and culture. This study allowed us to identify 6 key factors that represent areas of focus and imperative issues for business leaders, today and in the future.”

The research analyzed over 50 aspects of people’s relationships with work, including the role it plays in their lives, their skills, abilities, tools and workspaces, and their expectations of leadership. The study also examined the impact of work on employee well-being, productivity, engagement and culture. On this basis, HP has developed its Work Relationship Index, which is a measure of people’s relationship with work to be monitored over time. It found that only 27% of knowledge workers currently have a healthy relationship with work; more details on the Index are available here.

To develop this unique research, HP spoke with business leaders, IT managers and knowledge workers to delve deeper into the factors that foster meaningful, productive and targeted work experiences. The results highlight how an unhealthy relationship with work has a negative impact on the lives of employees and the employer’s business. When employees are unhappy with their relationship with work, this affects the company: knowledge workers report lower productivity (34%), less commitment to work (39%) and a greater feeling of detachment (38%). ). Even when employees feel neutral about their relationship with work, more than 71% consider leaving the company. When they are not at all satisfied, the percentage rises to 91%.

More than half (55%) of these employees are struggling with issues of self-esteem and mental health, reporting low self-esteem and feeling like a failure. These problems naturally impact other aspects of their lives, with 45% reporting that personal relationships with friends and family are affected, and more than half (59%) are too tired to pursue their personal passions. Mental and emotional health can make it more difficult to maintain physical well-being. 62% of employees report having problems eating a healthy diet, exercising and getting enough sleep. Employees’ expectations towards work have changed significantly, especially in the last two years, according to almost 60% of those interviewed. 57% believe that expectations about how they are treated at work and in the work environment have also increased.

Employees’ expectations towards work have changed significantly, especially in the last two years, according to almost 60% of those interviewed. 57% believe that expectations about how they are treated at work and in the work environment have also increased. The research examined more than 50 elements that contribute to a healthy relationship with work, identifying six key factors that represent critical areas of concern – and key imperatives – for business leaders and that define the Index that will be monitored over time.

1. Fulfillment: Employees want purpose, greater empowerment, and an authentic connection to their work, but only 29% of knowledge workers currently experience these aspects consistently. To adapt to evolving employee expectations, companies must prioritize employee satisfaction through greater freedom of expression and action.

2. Leadership: According to 68% of business leaders, new ways of working require new leadership styles; however, only one in five workers believe that managers have evolved their leadership styles. Cultivating emotional intelligence and transparent, empathetic leadership are critical to today’s workplace.

3. Centrality of people: Only 25% of knowledge workers are given the respect and value they believe they deserve, and even fewer enjoy the flexibility, autonomy and balance between work and private life that they instead seek. To solve this problem, leaders must emphasize people-centricity and put their teams at the center of decision-making.

4. Skills: While 70% of knowledge workers place great importance on power and technical skills, only 31% feel confident in their abilities. The most virtuous companies have the opportunity to gain a decisive advantage in terms of skills development and employee engagement by holistically investing in training and support.

5. Tools: Today’s employees want to have a say in the technology and tools that their employer makes available to them, and they want this technology to be inclusive. However, confidence that companies are implementing the right tools to support hybrid working is low, at just 25%. No longer just a simple utility, the technology portfolio is emerging as an important driver of employee engagement, as well as connection and enablement.

6. Work environment: Knowledge workers want a seamless experience when moving from location to location – and choice about where they work every day. Effective hybrid workspaces, easy transitions, flexibility and autonomy will be key to demonstrating trust to employees and fostering a positive work experience.

The Work Relationship Index shows that this is a crucial time to redefine people’s relationships with work. Greater trust and emotional connection in the workplace are strong and recurring themes across the top six drivers. Nearly three in four business leaders recognize that emotionally intelligent leadership is the only way a leader can succeed in the future. Significantly, the study found that emotional intelligence – and increased confidence and capacity for action – have considerable weight for employees: 83% say they are willing to earn less to find an employer of work that enhances these factors. Knowledge workers would take an 11% pay cut to work at a place with empathetic, emotionally intelligent leadership and above-average employee engagement and satisfaction. The same group would give up 13% of their salary to work somewhere that allows them to work wherever and whenever they want.