The number of concurrent active users on Steam for the open-world game of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy, has dropped significantly to 75,000, indicating a decline in the game’s popularity. This decline in activity is understandable, especially since there are so many other big releases on the horizon this year, and it’s been a month since the game was released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC by Warner and Avalanche.

It’s possible that the magic will resurface again in May, when the PS4 and Xbox One versions launch, but for now it seems that players are turning their attention to other matters.

Although Hogwarts Legacy It is a huge game that fully exploits the license of Harry Potterit still has some aspects that need to be improved for a possible sequel, such as the plot and some aspects of the characters.

This could explain why some players have left the game early, which seems to be a common phenomenon in big RPGs like The Witcher 3, skyrim either cyberpunk. SteamDB data reflects this decline in game activity: from its peak of over 800,000 concurrent players, there were just 75,000 last weekend.

On Twitter, the user @AdequateEmilyhas revealed a disappointing statistic showing that Hogwarts Legacy it’s no different from other open-world RPGs, despite its popularity. Although the game may be more “casual” and attract more players, it does not mean that everyone completes the main story.

The “Hero of Hogwarts” achievement, which indicates completion of the main storyline, has only been unlocked by 25% (24.9%) of players on Hogwarts Legacy. Also, this completion rate only refers to those who have finished the main story, but the game has many additional tasks, quests, and secrets to discover.

When we compare the completion data of Hogwarts Legacy with other role playing games like skyrim either The Witcher 3, we can see that it is not unusual for players to not complete the main story. In the case of Hogwarts Legacyonly 24.9% of players have unlocked the achievement that shows they have finished the main plot of the game, but this is similar to other popular RPGs.

For example in The Witcher 3only 23.7% of players finished the main story, while in skyrim, after more than a decade of its release, only 31.5% of players were able to conclude its epic story. Although Hogwarts Legacy may not have been very successful in terms of completion of its main story, as it was with red dead redemption 2maybe in the future it will become a success again.

Hogwarts Legacy is a standout title of the year, however, like any other game, it is not exempt from the influence of time. Currently, it is available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, although it will also be available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch soon.

