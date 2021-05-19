EUROPA PRESS / Europa Press

Bad news for those hoping the pandemic would give them a chance to find a cheaper home. A study by Idealista concludes that the Covid-19 crisis has barely improved accessibility to housing. And with many nuances. This is clear from the analysis of the portal’s real estate offer in the 50 provincial capitals and the two autonomous cities. Overall, the flats that are advertised for less than 100,000 euros have gone from representing 17.6% of the total, in February 2020, to 18.1% last March. But if the houses below 200,000 euros are analyzed, in that same interval the offer remained practically intact: from 52.9% to 53.1%. In all cases, these are the prices that the sellers ask on the portal, and that do not necessarily correspond to the amount at which the sales are closed (sometimes it is negotiated down).

By putting the magnifying glass on the big cities, the affordable housing situation worsens. In Madrid, for example, only 4% of houses are worth less than 100,000 euros and the improvement compared to before the pandemic is only 0.2 percentage points. In addition, if the viewer is extended to homes of up to 200,000 euros, the capital has fallen: the offer last March, when the market was already showing signs of evident reactivation, was 29.9% of the total. In the month prior to the first state of alarm it was 30.9%.

It is even more difficult to find a flat for those prices in Barcelona. There, the offer below 100,000 euros is only 1.5% of the total, also improving 0.2 percentage points with the pandemic. However, in the Catalan capital some relief has been noticed for those with a budget of up to 200,000 euros, since in February 2020 only 16.7% of the ads met that requirement and now they are 19.1%.

In the rest of capitals with more than half a million inhabitants, the situation is uneven. In Valencia, both housing advertisements of up to 100,000 euros (from 17.7% to 17%) and up to 200,000 euros (from 59.7% to 58.6%) have been reduced. In Seville, however, the supply of the cheapest houses has increased by one point (20.7%) and by almost two points that of houses up to 200,000 euros (54.6%). And the same has happened in Zaragoza, which is the cheapest of all (72.1% of the houses there are worth less than 200,000 euros) and Malaga, which is among the most unaffordable (only 10.7% of the houses cost less than 100,000 euros, although before the crisis they were 8.4%).

San Sebastián, the most expensive

Among the most expensive cities, San Sebastián stands out, where it is more difficult to find flats below 100,000 euros (1.2%) or 200,000 euros (10.4%). In the capital of Gipuzkoa, the most affordable offer has barely improved 0.2 points and the rest have remained unchanged by the pandemic. From the point of view of the cities where there are fewer houses below 100,000 euros -in addition to San Sebastián, Barcelona and Madrid- Palma (1.7%), Vitoria (1.7%), Bilbao (2.7 %), Cádiz (3.7%) and Pamplona (4.4%). In all the others, the offer exceeds 5%, that is, at least one out of every 20 houses. On the opposite side are Lleida and Huelva, where almost half of the houses meet this requirement.

Regarding the evolution with the crisis, Almería stands out as the capital where advertisements have proliferated the most below 100,000 euros, which have gone from 38.3%, in February 2020, to 43.6% in March of this year . It is followed by two other Andalusian cities: Granada (from 14.5% to 18.4%) and Córdoba (from 24.1% to 26.7%). On the contrary, in 18 of the cities analyzed the supply has contracted. Badajoz stands out in this regard, with three points less (from 33.9% to 30.9%). They are followed by Ceuta (from 9.9% to 7.5%) and Huesca, although this position is much more comfortable (from 42.5% to 40.8%). The rest of the cities where there are fewer cheap houses than before the pandemic are A Coruña, Albacete, Bilbao, Cáceres, Castellón, Guadalajara, Lleida, Logroño, Oviedo, Palencia, Salamanca, Toledo, Valencia, Vitoria and Zamora.