Only 17% of those vaccinated with the Janssen dose have antibodies six months after immunization, according to a serological report by the University of Évora in Portugal.

The study was coordinated by Carlos Sinogas, a professor in the University’s Department of Medical and Health Sciences. The official explains that one of the main conclusions of the research is that immunity decreases significantly in up to six months in people who took the Janssen vaccine.

+ Eric Clapton believes that those vaccinated against covid-19 were the target of “hypnosis”

“After six months, if there is no Covid, we have only 17% of people with antibodies. If there was Covid, 71% of people still have antibodies,” says the study.

In the case of AstraZeneca, if there is no previous infection and six months after the second dose, 50% of people show antibodies. This percentage rises to 80% with the Pfizer vaccine and to 100% with the Moderna vaccine.

“If we put the vaccines in order to make a ranking: Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen”, declared Carlos Sinogas, who, however, says he prefers mRNA technology. “If you ask me for recommendations to vaccinate people tomorrow, I say: ‘Forget DNA vaccines, use RNA vaccines”, he says quoted by the station.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

