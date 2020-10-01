BMW owned company Mini launched the Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition car in India on Thursday 1 October. The special feature of this car, priced at Rs 44.90 lakh, is that it will be sold for just 15 units and it is an upgraded version of the car launched in 2007, which has a lot of changes in the look and design as well as the interior and exterior. . Booking of this car has started at shop.mini.in. Mini India is bringing this special car completely from the UK, ie it is a complete build-up (CBU).This mini car has electric roof, which you can bend or apply in 20 seconds. The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is very different in terms of design and the cabin design is quite attractive as well with its exterior. This car with multi functional steering features a specially designed 17-inch alloy wheel with dual tone, aluminum door, sidewalk design and strips bonnet, which is very good to look at.

This car is special in terms of interior and look

Highlights of BMW MINI Convertible Sidewalk

Talking about the engine of Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition, it has a 2.0 liter 4 cylinder twin power turbo engine, which can generate 189 bhp power and 280 Nm torque. The company claims that this Mini’s special edition car can reach 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and its maximum speed is 230 kmph. The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition features a double clutch as well as a 7 speed sport transmission unit, which makes riding fun and easy to double. If the company believes, in this car, customers can get customization according to their needs. In sports mode, customers can enjoy city rides and fast rides, while in green mode they will be able to save fuel.

Talking about the rest of the features of the Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition, special care has been taken in this and airbags have been provided for the front seat as well as the passenger or rear seats. At the same time, this car has other features including brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), crash sensor, ABS, cornering brake control, 3 point seat belts and run flat indicator. There are LED lights inside this car and if this car opens from the driving side, then Mini’s logo appears on the ground with the help of these lights.