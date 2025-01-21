The Board of Directors of Telefónica has confirmed the dismissal of José María Álvarez-Pallete as executive president of the company, proposing to succeed Marc Murtra, until now CEO of Indra. Although it was a possibility that was already on the table, the market reaction has been clear. Strong increases for Indra, which will become directed by Escribano, and sales of Telefónica shares.

The issue, beyond the evaluations of Pallete’s work at Telefónica since his entry in 2016, is that the appointment of Marc Murtra is being interpreted as a movement by the Government to increase control over the teleco and even as a preliminary step to a great strategic alliance with Indra, where SEPI is also the main shareholder.

This possible interference by the State could truncate the development of its strategic plan, in addition to compromising good governance, key among the ESG criteria. This is the view of several of the experts consulted and the analysis houses that have reviewed their assessments this Monday. Only 15.4% of the managers surveyed, out of a total of 13, would take positions while 38.5% (5) would undo them. The rest, 46%, prefer not to move.

At Renta 4 they believe that “it is negative news since Pallete enjoyed great recognition within the investment community and now we must be aware of the company’s new strategy, although we hope that it maintains the objectives of the 2026 strategic plan.” “This decision constitutes a relative surprise and may weigh negatively on the stock in the short term by opening a period of uncertainty,” they point out in Sabadell. “In addition, the government’s involvement in the replacement opens the door to speculation about the degree of potential future involvement by the State in the company’s decisions,” they conclude.

Among those who believe that it is a disincentive to buy their shares, they also mention the governance problems that could arise “in a very complicated sector due to unfair competition from technology companies.” Javier Cabrera, market analyst, adds that “Telefónica is not efficient given the continuous EREs it carries out while its profits have been falling for years.” “These are problems that it faced before the change of management, but political interference seems to us to be an added risk factor that also harms the company’s valuation,” concludes Cabrera.

For Diego Morín, IG analyst, he believes that “Murtra’s arrival does not convince investors, although it seems that with the support of approximately 34% of the capital it could help maintain the dividend payment of 0.3 euros per year. which is now the main attraction of the value”. Precisely thanks to the aforementioned dividends, large shareholders manage to keep reducing losses in a security that is already trading below the prices at which they bought, both in the case of SEPI and in that of STC and Criteria. At Bankinter they agree that the new president will be able to maintain the commitment of the current dividend, “the main attraction of value”, thanks to the support of a large part of the shareholders.

The falls in the stock market this day, together with the accumulated decline of recent weeks, have left Telefónica trading in the area of ​​3.85 euros, lows not seen since March . The average of the consensus ratings, however, gives an upward journey of 11.7% from current levels. At CaixaBank BPI they reduced the target price this Monday to 4.15 euros while at GVC they modified their recommendation from buy to hold “due to corporate issues.” “We consider the political influence on the company negative and, therefore, until we see how events evolve, we lower our recommendation,” they add. Another manager clarifies that “although it is true that there is a problem in terms of governance standards and uncertainty regarding the strategic changes that the new management will carry out, it is compensated by the good moment of the sector compared to previous years.” in terms of margins and a less demanding regulatory environment in Europe after the change of commissioner and the need to have a more competitive sector.

“Murtra’s lack of experience in the sector could lead to downward revisions to its objectives,” they warn from BloombergIntelligence. These involve growth of 10% in free cash flow, reduction in debt and reduction in capex up to 12% by 2026. Gonzalo Lardies, from Andbank, points out that “the change is a surprise due to the way in which it has been given and the speed since the arrival of SEPI to the capital”.

“We do not see entry into value as attractive because we consider it a completely commoditized in which the only distinction between competitors is by price to the detriment of business margins and we see other alternatives on the stock market with more potential and solvency in both the Spanish and international markets,” they explain in Buy & Hold. “At the levels “we would be in favor of reducing despite offering an optically attractive dividend of more than 7% but which we think could not be sustainable if a new phase of investments began,” comments another analyst who prefers not to be quoted.