Construction of social housing in Barcelona, ​​in January 2020. Massimiliano Minocri

Protected housing is not exactly at its best in Spain. The real estate bubble at the beginning of the century and its bursting devastated the sector. And to the lower promotion of houses under this administrative figure is added the fact that the majority are destined for sale, which represents a setback in the Government’s strategy to improve accessibility to rent. Just over one in ten protected homes built in the last five years (exactly 13.3%) had the purpose of renting.

Spain went from building in 2008 more than 68,000 VPO (the acronym by which public housing is generically known, although that name varies by territory) to less than 5,000 in 2017. Since then something has improved: last year, despite to the coronavirus, 8,732 houses with public aid were finished in Spain. But they are still few if one takes into account that the Executive wants to make VPO one of the pillars to guarantee affordable rents.

In addition, the sector continues to focus on sales. In fact, the official statistics offered by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda indicate that in the last five years 36,009 protected homes have been built in Spain, but of these only 4,793 were destined for rental. The figure has been calculated from the number of final VPO ratings from both state and regional plans and both public and private developers. If only what happened last year is observed, the proportion improves somewhat, since 2,026 houses of the total of 8,732 were for rent, 23.2%.

VPO destined for sale, on which Spanish policy in the matter pivoted for decades, is considered one of the origins of current ills. “This is what makes the difference with other countries that made social parks but intended for rent,” says Carme Trilla, president of the Barcelona Metropolitan Housing Observatory. The economist, considered one of the greatest experts in the field, emphasizes that those protected houses that families bought, after a while lost their qualification and went to the free market. “30 years [el plazo de protección más habitual] they seem like a lot, but they pass and everything fades away ”, adds Trilla, who a few years ago calculated in a study together with the urban planner Jordi Bosch that, if the VPO had not been disqualified, Spain could now have one of the largest public parks in Europe : between six and seven million houses.

Four times more

However, the Great Recession turned the tables: shopping became more difficult, the percentage of people who rent their homes began to grow (up to approximately one in five households) and the promotion of housing, general and protected, fell dramatically. . Result: Spain has found that it does not have enough social rental stock to respond to those who cannot afford the rents demanded by landlords in the free market.

To reverse this reality, and within the framework of the negotiation of the future housing law, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has proposed to oblige that 50% of the land that the Administrations reserve for VPO has the purpose of renting. If this had been the case, based on the aforementioned statistics, in the last five years Spain would have had to build a minimum of 18,000 rental homes with public aid, instead of the 4,732 actually built, almost four times more.

“We are looking for practical solutions that really increase the housing stock,” claims David Lucas, secretary general of Urban Agenda and Housing, who points out that the Transport approach does not seek to alter what communities dedicate to VPO based on regional legislation (each territory establishes how much land it reserves for protected promotions). But within those lots, it should be guaranteed that at least half were for rental houses. “Until now there was no obligation,” adds Lucas. Another modification that is being considered is to force (in those that are dedicated to rent it would always be like this) that the VPO qualification be permanent. Trilla sees this as fundamental: “If you don’t make a cumulative policy, after a few years it expires and you have to start over.”

The analysis of the protected housing data from the last five years makes it clear that, if the proposal goes ahead, the autonomous communities have a lot of work to do. Only two, the Balearic Islands and Cantabria, meet the requirement of having allocated at least half of the VPO completed since 2016 to rent. But in both cases these are percentages over very small volumes: in the Mediterranean archipelago, for example, the percentage of 100% is based on 41 homes, less than those built by the city of Melilla in the same period (which has also used all its protected homes for rent).

Of the remaining Autonomies, Galicia is the one with the highest percentage of VPO for rent, but it barely reaches one in four houses (24.6%) and again with a not very buoyant volume: that percentage translates into 120 households. More appreciable is the position of the Basque Country, one of those that allocates the most budget to housing policies, since 20.2% of protected housing for rent in the last five years translates into 1,014 properties. Six territories (Aragon, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, La Rioja and the city of Ceuta) have not built a single protected home to rent.

What about the most populated communities? Madrid is by far the one that builds the most VPO (16,963 houses in five years), but only 12.5% ​​of those, below the national average, have been rented (2,116 houses) and it is also one of those that foresees periods shorter qualification rates. Catalonia percentage improves (15.1%), but on a base of VPO built that is four times less (4,833 houses, 728 of them for rent). Andalusia also improves it, but being the most populated community, it is one of those that has promoted the least VPO (827 homes, 152 for rent). And in the case of the Valencian Community, it does not stand out for the total volume (927 VPO), much less for the meager 0.4% that was allocated to the lease. Which is translated, as in the case of the Canary Islands, literally in four houses.