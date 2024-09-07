Chihuahua, Chih.- At least 13 people related to “La Empresa” have been brought to trial in eight months, according to information presented in the hearings in which they have been presented. Among those involved is the case of Edgar R., alleged murderer of the young Gabriel Alejandro, who was mentioned in a court hearing as being part of the criminal group.

One of the cases of links is that of July 31, when a control judge resolved the legal situation of Elías AC, Jesús Daniel SG, 26 years old; Víctor Manuel RB and Edén Iván MS, who were arrested on July 24 at kilometer 70 of the highway to Juárez, for which they were linked to criminal proceedings for the crime of possession of a firearm.

Ministerial and state authorities reported these interventions, revealing that they were part of the criminal group “La Empresa”.

On August 8, a control judge ordered the prosecution of the three people suspected of being involved in the murders of three people outside the Juana Gallo bar and the Cantina Tradicional, in events that occurred on the morning of July 28.

The probable participation of the accused César Manuel CC, Kevin Jesús M, D., and Irvin Avisaí RV in the crimes of aggravated homicide and attempted aggravated homicide was confirmed at the hearing. All three are believed to be related to the criminal group.

On August 20, José Yahir GL and Irving Alonso PH were brought to trial as they are also allegedly involved in the events outside the “Juana Gallo” bar and are part of “The Company.”

Three others linked to the process were arrested as alleged participants in the murder of the security guard Nicolás Monárrez Gaxiola, recorded on the morning of April 14, since they have a criminal record as part of the criminal group “La Empresa” and had been arrested last year, but were free.

