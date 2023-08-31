930,000 years ago, the human lineage was about to disappear. Our ancestors had begun to spread across the planet, walking upright and using simple stone tools. A few millennia ago there were around 100,000, not many if you look at the present, but enough to carry on in a hostile world. However, something happened, and the population collapsed to 1,200 individuals. 98% of the entire population, disappeared. Later, for 117,000 years, 1,170 centuries, that small population, which could fit in a disco, resisted on the brink of extinction. Until, little by little, 800,000 years ago, the population recovered to scratch the 30,000 individuals.

The Paleolithic period in which this story takes place was a time of change, with animals replacing others in waves that swept the world from east to west, with climatic changes that could have challenged our ancestors almost to the point of extinction. they. That demographic bottleneck increased the evolutionary pressure on the few remaining humans and favored changes such as the fusion of two chromosomes into one very similar to those of our genome. And it triggered the appearance of a new species, perhaps the common ancestor between Neanderthals and Denisovans, now extinct, and sapiens. This last human species survived all the others, perhaps helping to their extinction, and from those 1,200 survivors come the more than 8,000 million current humans.

This would be, more or less, the recreation of what happened in that remote time from what suggest an article that publishes the magazine today Science. In this work, in which researchers from China, Italy and the US have collaborated, the authors tried to illuminate the misty stage at the end of the Lower Pleistocene, when humanity’s penultimate great cognitive leap was in progress. For reasons still unknown, from that time of just over 900,000 years ago, almost no fossils have been found, with few exceptions such as the pieces of skull found in Gombore (Ethiopia) or the remains of Homo antecessor of Atapuerca, in Spain.

a common ancestor

In the absence of bones, the scientists used a technique known as FitCoal that makes it possible to infer what happened to the population from which an individual descends from the study of its genome. The researchers used the genomic sequences of 3,154 people from around the world and with their analysis they discovered that striking bottleneck that left the global population of our ancestors at 1,280 individuals with the ability to reproduce. With so few alternatives, inbreeding multiplied and the effects of that loss of diversity are still visible today. However, the authors suggest that that moment of tribulation could have given rise to a new species, perhaps the Homo heidelbergensiscommon ancestor of Neanderthals, Denisovans and sapiens.

As almost always when trying to travel in time to such distant periods, speculation covers part of the immense desert in which millions of years are spoken of as if a millennium were not eternity. As an explanation for the hecatomb, the signatories of the article by Science They point to major climatic changes that prolonged the glaciations and caused severe droughts in vast regions of the planet. To justify the recovery, starting sometime 813,000 years ago, when the population multiplied by 20, one turns to the control of fire, of which evidence has already been found in Israel 790,000 years ago, or a less hostile climate, with more game or vegetables to kill hunger.

Antonio Rosas, director of the Paleoanthropology Group at the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid, acknowledges that the narrative that emerges from the study published today seems “beautiful”, but he also believes that it is “a lace ad hoc between the data they obtain and other paleontological data”. “Just as the lack of fossils can be explained by this bottleneck, it could be explained because fewer fossils are found due to a matter of volcanism or sedimentation”, he develops. In addition, Rosas considers that the maintenance of such a meager population for so many thousands of years “is hardly credible” because “it is outside the usual population dynamics.” “Circumstances would have changed in such a long time to have been able to recover,” he points out. “But in general, it is true that the bottleneck coincides with a transition phenomenon from the lower to middle Pleistocene, which is a phenomenon of faunal replacement at a planetary level, especially in Eurasia. It is not a punctual phenomenon and this phenomenon that they observe happens there ”, he concludes.

The results published in ScienceIn addition to demonstrating a new technique for obtaining information from the deep past, it provides one more piece on which to continue with the reconstruction of the evolutionary history of humanity. The hypotheses posed by the existence of this prolonged bottleneck will require the discovery of new fossils to complete this information and, although it is now impossible, there is always hope of being able to recover DNA from such ancient remains.

Antonio Salas, a specialist in population genetics at the University of Santiago de Compostela, highlights the interest of this work, but also recalls the limitations of these approaches. “It could be speculated that during the bottleneck period, speciation phenomena could have occurred that gave rise to the emergence of the [último ancestro común] shared with the Denisovans, Neanderthals, with whom we have diverged 765-550,000 years ago, but many of these phenomena have been irreversibly lost,” he warns. “Many methods that detect positive natural selection are based on the drag that exists between the selected genetic variant and those that are in a dependent relationship with it, and the dependency signals between the genetic variants can be lost in 10,000 years,” he adds. . In hundreds of thousands of years of evolution, in the multitude of hazards suffered by humanity, many chapters of our history will have been lost forever.

With the results, in addition to the explanations, the questions remain. Salas wonders “where did that ancestral population live”, if “they were small groups of interconnected hunter-gatherers” or had another way of life, or “what really happened to end up in that bottleneck”. And also, “how much of what happened in the human lineage has been lost forever due in large part to these demographic events.” The authors of the work estimate that the bottleneck could also have increased the level of inbreeding of our ancestors, thus contributing to the loss of 65% of human genetic diversity. Later, other stellar moments of humanity, such as the last departure from Africa 70,000 years ago, caused new bottlenecks and another reduction in that diversity to end up forming a species in which we are all close relatives, descendants of a handful of couples that They miraculously survived.

