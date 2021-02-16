According to a survey by the OCU Organization of Consumers and Users, just 12% of people in Palma were satisfied with regional handling of the coronavirus second wave.

The survey was conducted at the end of October and the beginning of November. It covered fifteen cities in Spain, and the number of people surveyed was 2,816. They were asked about satisfaction during the original confinement (lockdown) last spring and during the de-escalation process in the summer and the second wave, which emerged in August.

Overall, there was 15% satisfaction with the handling of the second wave in the latter part of 2020. This compared with 17% during the spring lockdown. A separate survey by the OCU, conducted last summer, had asked about the Spanish government’s handling of the lockdown; this revealed 22% satisfaction.

In Palma, there was 17% satisfaction with the lockdown. This dropped to 12% when it came to the second wave. By contrast, 34% of residents of Alicante and Valencia were satisfied with the second wave management by the regional authorities. In Murcia, there was 32% satisfaction with lockdown and 15% with the second wave. In Gijón, satisfaction in spring had been as high as 48%, but was down to 26% by November.

Palma’s 12% was the second lowest satisfaction percentage behind Madrid with ten per cent.