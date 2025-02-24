Social networks are increasingly present in the lives of people and the contents that circulate in them directly affect the mood of users. In this sense, ING has presented the I Study of Digital Welfare that is part of the project Digital well -being: the life that does. Less pollutant, less stressful in which it emphasizes that only 10% of Spaniards consider that they have good digital well -being. 63% of respondents believe it is essential to turn off the mobile at key moments, but it is so Only 39% who usually do it.

Because of the way in which it affects the content that circulates in social networks, it is essential to know the effects it has on the welfare of citizens. And, so Only 5.6% of respondents have a deep knowledge about the pollution it generates Internet and the contents found in user profiles for several years and that produce carbon emissions without providing any sense of well -being in people. Although individual consumption may seem insignificant, it contributes significantly to the increase in carbon footprint worldwide.

As part of this initiative, ING has launched click to digital well -being, it is the first program designed to transform the relationship of people with the digital environment. In addition, it aims to promote a more balanced coexistence with technology. In the first episode, 5 keys were left to show that all users must create one Digital Care Routine.

Among the main initiatives, a Digital cabinet cleaningthrough which digital devices must be organized and cleaning it is essential to reduce stored garbage.

This is because data centers consume 2% of world energy and large amounts of water, especially in drought areas in Spain. Programming a recurring cleaning to eliminate unnecessary content (duplicate photos, unused applications, unnecessary files, unopened emails) helps reduce environmental impact and improve our mental well -being.

The Use of external storagesince saving files and documents on foreign devices, such as hard drives or pen drives helps reduce digital disorder and associated stress. In addition, transferring these files to external devices can be a previous step to its permanent elimination, thus reducing the environmental impact.

Experts recommend Night digital disconnection. Not only does it serve with not using the mobile hours before going to bed, but they advocate leaving it out of the room when sleeping, since this process significantly improves sleep quality and avoids the consumption of screens before bedtime, creating a Environment more conducive to rest.

This is because a person with insomnia uses the electronic device to spend time until it manages to reconcile the dream, which can produce greater insomnia. In this way, pollution is avoided before sleeping.

Given this, they recommend Modify screens consumption. Replacing the use of social networks before sleeping with reading, doing sports without mobile and establishing schedules for internet -free activities are practices that improve our relationship with technology and that, in addition, allow the mind to take a break.

To enhance digital well -being is fundamental Limit the use of applications. Excessive use of apps with Scroll Infinite, such as Instagram or Tiktok, you can significantly increase time in front of the screen. These applications allow establishing a maximum time of use, helping to be more aware of online time and promoting a more balanced use of technology.

Caring for digital well -being and, with it, the mental, is as important as the routines that develop to enhance physical care. A good digital care routine allows us to maintain a healthy and balanced relationship with technology, reducing stress and improving our general health. In this way, adopting practices such as digital cleaning, external storage, night disconnection, the establishment of use limits and the creation of habits out of the consumption of screens, helps us live more consciously and sustainablely in a world each even more digitized.

If you notice that you need to disconnect is that you need a digital shelter, a space where you can disconnect with tranquility from digital stimuli. It is crucial to have these places to avoid overload, stress and mental fatigue.

It is essential to establish moments when you move away from electronic devices, which can be translated into a revitalization of your well -being. Ded time to screens without screens allows you to reconnect with yourselfenjoy the company of your loved ones or simply enjoy the Dolce Far niente. Disable notifications, limiting the use of networks or leaving the mobile out of the room are some ways to create these spaces. Reviewing the time of use of your mobile phone can also give you information to implement good practices.

While it is undeniable that technology has improved our quality of life, it is crucial to be aware of the adverse effects that its excessive use can have, and how can this improvement become a disadvantage.

It is increasingly common to know people with mental problems caused by addiction to the phone and the contents that circulate on social networks and the messages that are thrown on the web.

The mobile between 70 and 80 times is reviewed

It is recommended to review how long it spends online. The mobile has become an extension of our lives. The Spaniards dedicate more time in front of the screens than sleeping daily (5.45 h sailing on the Internet + 3.23 h on TV). And time increases in younger generations. Worldwide, generation Z dedicates about 9 hours of daily time around a screen. Reducing that time can cause less stress and anxiety. 70% of people suffer nomophobia, irrational fear of having to be a period of time without mobile phone.