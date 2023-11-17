According to the World Food Programme, the region faces “widespread hunger”

The WFP (acronym in English for World Food Programme), a humanitarian agency that is part of the UN (United Nations), said on Thursday (16.Nov.2023) that 10% of supplies necessary food has been entering the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to the humanitarian agency, the region faces “widespread hunger” and the population needs “desperately” of food assistance. The WFP said that of the 1,129 trucks that entered the Gaza Strip since opening of the border crossing between Rafah and Egypt, 447 were transporting food.

“The volume remains woefully inadequate”, reads note. “The food that entered Gaza is only enough to satisfy 7% of the population’s minimum daily caloric needs”, he adds.

According to the humanitarian agency, the food infrastructure in the Gaza Strip does not work. “Only 25% of stores contracted by WFP remain open and others have run out of essential food products”, says the statement. “Local markets closed completely. What small amounts of food can be found are being sold at alarmingly inflated prices and are of little use without the ability to cook, forcing some to survive on one meal a day.”, he states.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain stated that “the only hope” is to open a 2nd passage. “There is no way to satisfy current hunger needs with a single operational border crossing“, he said.

“With winter approaching, shelters unsafe and overcrowded, and a lack of clean drinking water, civilians face the immediate possibility of starvation.”, he concluded.