SumUp study indicates inequalities related to schooling; most women created business out of necessity

Black women represent a minority among small business owners in 2023, just 10%. According to a survey carried out by the financial transaction company SumUp, most (45%) of the interviewees declared themselves brown. The percentage of whites was 43%.

The study also revealed inequalities related to schooling. The majority (55%) of the entrepreneurs attended high school, even if incomplete. Only 7% of them stopped studying in elementary school. Larger numbers were recorded for women who graduated from university (26%) and those with completed graduate degrees (13%).

Need was what most motivated female entrepreneurship: 42% of the interviewees started to undertake to earn some income. Another 22% said they seek more autonomy in their daily lives, such as spending more time with their family.

The need factor is related to another index: 54% are heads of household, that is, they support their home and children. Thus, it is understood that entrepreneurship was the way they found to support themselves financially.

While 25% of women said they created their businesses because they had the opportunity, 37% of men founded their companies for the same reason. The values ​​reveal inequalities between genders.

In addition, 24% of small business owners declared that they suffered some type of discrimination in their own company. The value is higher (35%) among self-declared black women. White, brown and yellow are in the range of 20%.

Differences between genders are also found in the income of entrepreneurs. The number of women (34%) with income limited to one minimum wage is almost twice as high as that of men (16%). For those who earn 5 to 10 salaries, the situation is reversed: the percentage of men (8%) is twice that of women (4%).

The amounts are in the range of 46% for those who make 3 to 5 payments of the amount. The minimum wage started the year at R$1,302.

To expand their businesses, 41% of women see credit as the most effective solution. Then, access to new technologies and reform of the physical space of the business are placed as important solutions, both with 18%. Training (17%) and hiring employees (6%) round off the list.

Optimism for 2023 takes hold of most entrepreneurs: 78% believe that the year will be better for their businesses than the previous one. Only 7% say that the situation will get worse and 15% foresee a scenario of stability.

The survey was released on Tuesday (7.Mar.2023) and heard responses from 1,261 women and 1,031 men from February 17 to 27, 2023. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Here’s the full (1 MB).