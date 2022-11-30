The immunization campaign against theseasonal flu, but so far only 1 out of 65 over 3 (31%) has been vaccinated. As revealed by a survey that Sanofi entrusted to Ipsos, the average is higher in the South, where vaccinated people reach 44% of the total, while it remains lower in the central regions, where only one in 5 elderly people has been vaccinated (20% ). Data that are far from the minimum target of 75% set by the Ministry of Health for the target populations – reads a note – which are even more worrying if we consider that the flu season expected this winter will be the most insidious since 2020.

In the last two years, in fact, the measures to contain the pandemic from COVID-19including social distancing and the use of masks, have strongly influenced the trend of the flu virus, reducing its circulation and recording a low level of incidence, the note recalls. However, the upcoming season promises to be much tougher: based on data from the southern hemisphere, predicts increased viral shedding. A trend also confirmed by the latest InfluNet bulletin from the Higher Institute of Health, which shows an epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes with values ​​higher than those recorded in the last two seasons. On the other hand, our immune system is unprepared precisely because of the low circulation of the flu virus in pandemic years and adherence to the related immunization campaigns conditioned by the pandemic context.

In light of this, the flu vaccination proves to be even more strategic this year, especially for the most fragile segment of the population, the over 60s, who are most at risk of suffering a high clinical impact of the disease, in terms, for example, of pneumonia, acute events of a cardio- cerebrovascular accident such as heart attack or stroke, or an aggravation of any pre-existing chronic disease, as well as possible fatal outcomes. In fact, according to Ipsos, almost one in four (23%) of respondents who have not yet received the vaccine have at least one chronic disease or risk factor.

“Those circulating now are respiratory viruses that give symptoms similar to the flu, but the epidemic peak of flu viruses is expected later, at the end of December”, says Fabrizio Pregliasco, associate professor of General and Applied Hygiene, University of Milan and Medical Director of the Irccs Galeazzi – Sant’Ambrogio. “Although there is still time to get vaccinated against flu, it is best to get vaccinated now as the immune response to vaccination takes about two weeks to fully develop. The flu vaccination is recommended for all people aged 60 and over whether or not they have of chronic conditions, since advancing age is in itself a factor of greater susceptibility to infections Below this age threshold it is advisable to vaccinate those suffering from chronic diseases, even those not of a respiratory nature, since it has been shown that there is a greater risk of severe forms of flu”.

It is precisely to the undecided that the warning of the experts is addressed. Among those who have not yet received the vaccine, nearly 2 in 3 (59%) say they intend to. Among the main factors that encourage immunization are the effectiveness of the vaccine (32%), the recommendation of a health professional (28%) and the absence of side effects (25%). Those who have already been vaccinated instead decided to get immunized out of habit (63%), out of a desire to protect themselves from the flu (61%) or to avoid serious complications (47%).