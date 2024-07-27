Of the nearly five million Venezuelans eligible to vote abroad, only 1% will be able to cast their ballot in a ballot box this Sunday due to the numerous obstacles imposed by the Venezuelan authorities. The latest electoral roll shows 69,000 people eligible to vote outside Venezuela in the presidential elections in which Nicolás Maduro is seeking his second re-election against opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. Critics attribute this low figure to a well-thought-out government strategy to prevent emigrants from having a decisive influence on an election result that polls predict will be adverse for Chavismo.

The National Electoral Council set a period of only 30 days to register to vote, much shorter than in previous presidential elections, which had been several months. But in most diplomatic offices that period was even shorter, which left out many potential voters. The numerous requirements for registering were another insurmountable obstacle.

Whether or not they can exercise their right to vote, the eyes of Venezuelans abroad are focused on the elections in their home country, which are expected to be crucial for the future of both the country and the political force that has governed it for 25 years. “Depending on what happens, we will return,” say many of the immigrants who left Venezuela in the last decade due to the economic and social crisis.

Almost three million Venezuelans in Colombia

Colombia, as a neighbor of Venezuela, is the country with the largest concentration of Venezuelan migrants. At the end of April, the Colombian authorities registered 2,813,997 Venezuelans in the country, but only 7,012 of them are eligible to vote because to register on the electoral roll, a foreigner’s or citizenship card was required, as well as a valid passport or one in the process of being renewed.

Those registered will not have an easy time voting on Sunday either. Although there are Venezuelans present throughout Colombia, there will only be voting stations in a handful of places: in Bogotá, the capital; in the cities of Medellín, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Riohacha and in the border city of Cúcuta.

Venezuelans are not expected to return to vote in large numbers, but the opposition is trying to mobilize them with the idea that every vote counts. “If they don’t allow you to register, you have to find a way to exercise your right to vote, and thousands of Venezuelans have embarked on the ‘route of hope’ to return and vote,” said Mariluz Palma Colmenares, campaign coordinator for the political movement Vente Venezuela, at a press conference.

Passport and residency are not accessible for Peruvians

After Colombia, Peru is the country that has welcomed the most Venezuelans amid the socioeconomic crisis. Official figures from Peru’s National Immigration Superintendency indicate that there are around 1.1 million, although estimates by non-governmental organizations put the figure at 1.5 million, of which 900,000 are adults. This is a large number of voters that should be decisive in Sunday’s elections, but it will not be because of the requirements imposed by the Venezuelan authorities.

Various groups have denounced that in order to vote in Peru they are required to have a valid passport, which costs 320 dollars, a particularly high and restrictive amount for the diaspora and even for Peruvian citizens, as it is above the minimum wage (270 dollars). But perhaps the condition that has most limited them in exercising their right to citizenship is having permanent residence, where the barriers are marital status, roots and annual income above sixteen thousand dollars. Unreal figures for a population that mostly lives day to day, with minor jobs and small businesses.

Yerson Pepper Infante, representative of the Command Team with Venezuela in Peru, has commented on the matter: “The polls tell us that these are not just any elections, and in Peru there have been several obstacles. We are talking about a very expensive passport at an international level. An obstacle that we have had to overcome and whose result is that only 659 compatriots can vote in the city of Lima, in the embassy (…) We only ask that rights be respected and that no massacre occurs as the government candidate has expressed,” he said.

Only a few will have the chance to travel to their country to participate in the general elections, where Maduro will try for a new re-election, amidst questions and polls that predict his defeat against the opposition candidate González Urrutia. The rest will have no choice but to follow the process from afar, with the impotence of not having been able to express their will at the polls.

Long queues in Buenos Aires

“We are clear that there is no provision on the part of the regime [Nicolás] “Maduro’s decision to allow the elections to be competitive,” says Venezuelan-Argentine activist Elisa Trotta. This lawyer, who has lived in Buenos Aires for 13 years, maintains that the obstacles to voting from abroad are much greater than those imposed for the 2018 elections, in which there were no opposition candidates and were highly questioned due to the lack of electoral guarantees.

In Argentina, out of more than 200,000 Venezuelan residents, only 2,638 were eligible to vote, according to data from the National Electoral Council (CNE). It was necessary to register at the consulate with a valid Venezuelan passport and to have permanent residency in Argentina. The passport requirement discouraged those immigrants who could not afford to pay $320 to renew it (the minimum monthly wage in Argentina is about $240) and those who were afraid of paying but not receiving it on time. Among those who did have a passport, thousands tried to register at the consulate, but only a few succeeded. The doors were open only ten days during office hours. Although long lines formed before dawn, diplomatic staff handed out only a few numbers per day and there was no extension to register all those who were left out.

“Honestly, I didn’t even try. The lines stretched for blocks and I had heard about delays here and in other countries. I have a friend who tried a couple of times and didn’t succeed,” said Nolan, one of the thousands of Venezuelans in Argentina who are following Sunday’s elections with great anticipation, despite being excluded from them.

Closure of consulates in Ecuador

In Ecuador, the fifth country that receives the most Venezuelan migrants in Latin America, voter registration ended unexpectedly before the stipulated deadline. The Venezuelan consulates in Quito and Guayaquil were closed on April 16, the last day of registration for the presidential elections, the opportunity that nearly 100,000 Venezuelans who are in Ecuador with a residence visa and wished to participate in the elections had been waiting for.

Maduro announced the closure of Ecuadorian diplomatic offices in protest against the assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas on April 5. Maduro ordered the chargé d’affaires of the diplomatic mission, Pedro Sassone, to return to the Caribbean country. “Until international law is expressly restored,” said the president.

No Venezuelan residing in Ecuador will be able to cast their vote elsewhere, because when changing their address, all the data is in a voting center that is now disabled. But even with fear that the borders will be closed, some Venezuelans who did not register in Ecuador undertook the long trip back by bus to Venezuela. “It took me five days to cross Ecuador and Colombia to get to Caracas,” says Gean Luis Lanz, who arrived in Guayaquil in 2021, expelled by the economic crisis in his country. He arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Thursday morning and is now walking down the main avenue of Las Mercedes to join Edmundo González Urrutia’s campaign closing.

