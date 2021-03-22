Galician hoteliers, merchants and travel agencies ask in the street for an aid plan. XOÁN REY / EFE

Only 1 in 12 companies will be able to obtain the direct aid that the Government has approved, according to EL PAÍS estimates based on data from Axesor, the Tax Agency and the CEOE. The Executive approved a set of aid to companies worth 11,000 million, of which 7,000 will be direct grants. However, the Government has limited access by focusing on activities that have used ERTE to save employment. So only about 180,000 companies of the 2.2 million that exist will be eligible. The self-employed will benefit in a higher percentage, although with lower amounts.

The requirements that the Government has set so that companies and freelancers can access direct aid are quite restrictive. Only 95 of the 538 branches of activity that are classified will be able to receive subsidies: one fifth. In numbers there are 355,713 mercantile companies out of a total of 2,212 million. That is, one in six. In the case of the self-employed, there would be 397,281 out of 1.304 million, one in three, according to figures provided by Axesor, the credit risk management company.

In addition, they must have achieved a positive result in 2019. A requirement that, according to the statistics of the Tax Agency, meets just under half. Consequently, only one in twelve companies will be eligible for the 7,000 million in direct aid. In the self-employed, the positive numbers are higher and for those who are in modules, a fixed amount will be given anyway.

Another additional requirement is that they have to register a 30% drop in their income in 2020, a collapse suffered on average by only five of the more than eighty sectors that exist, according to data from the Economics department of the CEOE employer association estimated from the INE. These are the travel agencies (-75%, a drop of about 19 billion); accommodation services (-68%, 18,600 million); air transport (-60%, 8,000 million); food and beverage services (-43%, 23.2 billion), and cinematographic activities (-34%, 2.2 billion). Given the high concentration of these businesses among the branches chosen for the aid, in principle quite a few of these should enter due to their reduction in income. However, the Alliance of Commerce and Hospitality claimed last Thursday that this loss of turnover be left at -15% instead of -30%.

On the other hand, according to the calculations of the CEOE, at least 92,000 million of billing losses are left out in sectors that are not included. If the decreases in income by sectors are compared with the activities that will be subject to the new subsidies, it is clear how some important groups with strong declines in their turnover will not have access to the subsidies. The sale and repair of vehicles stands out, with a fall of -19% that represents some 17,500 million in lost income; construction, -11% and 17.2 billion; the manufacture of vehicles, -11% and 8.1 billion; the manufacture of metal products, -14% and 5.5 billion; and advertising and market studies, -17% and 3,500 million.

The autonomous communities complain that some important sectors for their regions are out. And the CEOE has asked that the aid be focused more on companies than on sectors.

Even within the scopes that have been selected, there are many branches that have not been collected. For example, in the sector with the greatest loss of turnover, that of wholesale trade and intermediaries, with a loss of 54,000 million in revenue, 10 activities such as textile, beverage or fish intermediaries are included. And yet, 45 other branches are left out, such as machinery, construction materials, raw materials or furniture. Along the same lines, the Trade and Hospitality Alliance requested that compensation be open to all its members. “The aid excludes affected sectors of commerce and hospitality,” it said in a note.

Companies also have to be up to date with their tax and Social Security obligations, they must not have declared the bankruptcy and they must remain active until June 2022.

The Government has wanted to ensure that these aid do not cause a breach in the public accounts. And it has tried to focus resources on those companies that were viable before the pandemic. Above all, it is intended to prevent them from taking the money and then pulling the blind, as has happened in other countries. In short, the aid has been focused and it seems that there is a lot of hose but little water.

The Executive has given priority in the design to the sectors that have resorted the most to ERTE. In other words, try to save jobs and not to close the companies with the most jobs at stake. And that screen is well applied to the extent that, except for some cases, it coincides quite a lot with the sectors where there have been greater losses in turnover. The rating agency S&P explained in a report that it was still too early to estimate how many firms will be saved by these measures. And he appreciated that, “despite some unavoidable business deaths, the package will allow some companies to survive the pandemic and, therefore, contribute to the recovery and, ultimately, help banks contain their credit losses.”

“The aid will contribute to a distribution of the load that certain sectors bear above all”, underlines Ángel de la Fuente, executive director of Fedea.

Even so, the irrigation with the aids will be in not very large doses. In the self-employed who do not pay taxes in modules and SMEs with up to 10 workers, the maximum aid will be 40% of everything that exceeds the first 30% drop in billing. For the rest, it will be 20% of what exceeds the 30% decrease in income. In any case, there will be a fixed minimum of 4,000 euros. And for the self-employed in modules it will be a fixed amount of 3,000 euros.

A short figure

However, several figures suggest that the 11,000 million approved by the Government may fall short. The Bank of Spain had an amount higher than 20,000 million in the high range of its calculations and preferred to allocate it to excess debt rather than to falling income. In addition, gross business surplus plummeted in the first three quarters of last year by $ 40 billion, down 20%. This data is more reliable than the invoicing because it contemplates that for the companies their purchases of supplies and the labor costs due to ERTE or for dispensing with workers also decreased.

Another figure that indicates that more money may be needed is corporate debt: although liquidity in deposits also rose, it rose by about 50,000 million after a couple of years stabilized. And one more: at the end of 2021 there will still be some 50 billion of GDP to be recovered. These numbers give an idea that the amount may have to be increased later.

A different question is whether the aid will arrive on time. These have been claimed since October of last year with the second wave. And channeling through the communities can prevent them from circulating until the summer. Several autonomies are asking the Government for changes in the decree to facilitate a management that may overwhelm them.