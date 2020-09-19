A.It’s difficult to get started, especially after a break of eleven years. For half an hour, the team of the promoted Arminia Bielefeld seemed very impressed by the conditions in the first division. From the speed, from the pressing, from the playful variations of the opponent. But since Frankfurter Eintracht only rarely knew how to turn all their strengths into promising scoring chances and since Costa and Silva missed the only two great opportunities, the East Westphalia were able to slowly get used to the pace without being damaged and were happy about a successful one after 90 minutes Comeback in first class.

In the first Bundesliga game after relegation in 2009, Bielefeld scored 1-1 in front of 6,500 disciplined spectators in the Frankfurt World Cup arena, which was on shaky feet in the opening phase and in the middle of the second half, but was defended fairly safely in the end.

In Cordova and Hartel, only two professionals with Bundesliga experience were in the starting line-up of coach Uwe Neuhaus, plus Van Horn from the Netherlands and Doan from Japan, who have Champions League and national team experience. The lack of first-class experience made itself felt in some scenes – but not decisive because the Frankfurters lacked the precision and clarity to consistently implement their advantages.

Towards the end of the first half, the Armines had sorted themselves so far that Eintracht could hardly develop any pressure. Her coach Hütter reacted and took the risk, bringing more offensive forces into play with Zuber and Barkok for da Costa and Kohr. And Barkok also introduced himself well with a flank. But Hinteregger headed the ball from close range to the lower edge of the crossbar.

But with the substitutions, the static on the defensive was gone. Soukou used the first counter-chance in the 51st minute to give Bielefeld a surprising lead. The Eintracht now finally played all or nothing and came in the 62nd minute to the deserved compensation. Silva headed the ball after Kostic’s cross and Dost’s extension into Bielefeld goal. It stayed that way. The Frankfurters lacked the inspiration, Bielefeld lacked the accuracy when countering.