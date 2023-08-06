Just two weeks after the conclusion of the Tour de France, compressed into an increasingly congested calendar, the world race for professionals will take place tomorrow in Glasgow, part of a 10-day super event wanted by UCI President David Lappartient “eager to give life, althe first edition of a multidisciplinary cycling event”. This year’s dates, by a curious twist of fate, coincide exactly with those of 51 years ago when the professional competition was brought forward to early August to make way for the Munich Olympic Games.

After Madrid 2005 it will be the longest edition of the third millennium. It will run for 272.4 kilometers following the route of the 2018 European Championships won by Matteo Trentin. It will start from Edinburgh with 120 kilometers of line that will lead to Glasgow. In this first stretch there will be the only two real bumps of the race, Bonnybridge and Crow Road, too far from the finish line to be decisive. Once on the banks of the Clyde, the runners will have to cover ten times a circuit of 14,300 meters including eight climbs culminating in the last: the short wall of Montrose Street. In reality, even more than these notches, it will be the lack of straights and the many right-angle bends, which will require continuous relaunching of the action, that will make the race explosive, even more so if, as seems probable, it should rain.

Speaking of the protagonists, two formations seem clearly above the others. Belgium, with one more athlete, nine instead of eight, for the official entry of Remco Evenepoel, defending champion, presents four potential winners who respond to every possible racing situation. Evenepoel, capable of producing a solitary action like 12 months ago in Woollongong; Wout Van Aert, perfect for a small-field sprint just like Jasper Philpsen is for a bunch sprint; finally, the other Jasper, Stuyven, very suitable for joining an escape from afar. The Belgian poker is contrasted by the trio of Denmark, already dominating today with the solo victories of Albert Philipsen in the junior road race and the revenge of the quartet in Tokyo against the blues in the final of the team pursuit. Even without Jonas Vingegaard, the Scandinavians have three riders of great class and adaptability, each of which could prove successful: Kasper Asgreen, Magnus Cort Nielsen and, above all, Mads Pedersen who, in weather conditions similar to those that could exist tomorrow, he was able to make himself known to the world four years ago by conquering the iris in Harrogate at the expense of Trentin.

They hope to be able to take advantage of the clash between the two great antagonists, three champions who present themselves at the start in disparate form. The French Julian Alaphilippe, winner in 2020 at Imola and a year later at Louvain, has never recovered from his crash 15 months ago at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. This, however, is his race for which an unexpected resurrection cannot be ruled out. The Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, after a sumptuous spring in which he won Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, took his breath away, racing the Tour de France as Philpsen’s follower, to better prepare for the world championship where, in addition to the tomorrow focuses on the mountain bike scheduled for Saturday 12 August. Finally, there is Tadej Pogacar on whom every consideration is wasted due to the Slovenian’s repeatedly proven ability to make the impossible a reality.

Talking about the blue team and its hypothetical possibilities is difficult. Coach Daniele Bennati has set up the training on Alberto Bettiol and Matteo Trentin, the only ones objectively able to aspire to an honorable placement. By way of hope, I recall what happened on August 6, 1972 when, on the demanding French circuit of Gap, the National team, splendidly led by Mario Ricci, was able to checkmate his majesty Eddy Merckx, holding the race in hand from the beginning at the end and closing with a bittersweet encore in which Marino Basso snatched the rainbow jersey from Franco Bitossi. Memories of distant times, when Italy was the team to beat. Tomorrow, unfortunately, there is a serious risk that we won’t notice our presence in the race.