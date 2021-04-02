The Covid-19 pandemic brought an increase in the consumption of online videogames to counteract isolation measures. With this they also fired the virtual harassment figures, That are estimated at 74 percent compared to 2019, mostly due to their race, religion or sexual orientation.

According to a study by Newzoo for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), in which more than 1,000 American users between the ages of 18 and 45 participated, 81 percent of users online multiplayer games experienced some form of harassment.

Of the total number of online players who suffered harassment, 68 percent claim to have received physical threats, stalking and sustained harassment, compared to the 65 percent registered the previous year.

According to data from Newzoo, 16 percent of the players who suffered harassment say they became less social.

The data from the Newzoo report shows that bullying in online video games grew in the last year, specifically, 74 percent. AND more than a half of respondents (53%) say they were harassed because of their race, ethnicity, religion, status, gender, or sexual orientation.

In this sense, 41 percent of women and 37 percent of LGBTQ community players were harassed, respectively, for their gender and sexual orientation.

Likewise, a third of the African American and Hispanic players experienced harassment because of their race or ethnicity and 25 percent of women disabled people they were harassed as a result of their disability.

For its part, religion was another reason why players suffered harassment, with about 20 percent of users Jews and 25 percent of users Muslims being victims of harassment in online games.

The harm caused by virtual harassment

The study also shows that the impact of bullying in online games goes beyond gaming environments, as 16 percent of players who suffered bullying say that became less social and 14 percent felt isolated.

Likewise, one in ten players who suffered harassment in online multiplayer games assures that they took measures to reduce the risks to their physical safety and approximately 11 percent have depressive thoughts or suicidal.

Valorant is one of the targeted games where there are more cases of virtual harassment.

In terms of complaints about harassment, few players report this type of fact, since 13 percent of users contacted with gaming companies and nine percent called the police to report or ask for help.

In addition, more than a third of those surveyed informed other players that they had suffered bullying, but 25 percent did not do so because they thought their experiences were not the right thing to do. disturbing enough.

Targeted video games

The shooting video game Valorant and DOTA 2 are the titles in which the players have suffered the most harassment, with 80 percent of those surveyed in both cases. For example, in 2019, DOTA 2 also topped the list of games in which players reported virtual harassment.

In third place is the title that combines football with vehicles, Rocket league, with 76 percent, followed by Grand Theft Auto, also with 76 percent of users claiming to have experienced harassment while gaming.

DOTA 2 led the list in which gamers felt the highest degree of online harassment.

In the titles Call of duty and Counter Strike: Global Offensive, 75 percent of users claim to have suffered some type of harassment while playing, according to the study.

Despite this, 95 percent of those surveyed say they had epositive social experiences while playing and 86 percent say they helped other players, 83 percent made new friends and 83 percent say they felt they belonged to a community.

Among the games cited by users with which the most positive social experiences had meet World of warcraft, with 98 percent, Rocket league, with 96 percent, and Defense of the Ancients 2, League of Legends and Valorant with 95 percent.