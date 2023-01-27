As of Tuesday (31), notary offices throughout Brazil will be linked to the Electronic Public Records System (Serp), unifying the country’s offices in a standardized way.

Although some Brazilian registry offices already make their services available digitally, the adoption of the new online system will allow other registry offices in the country to offer digital services within the same standard.

For citizens, it will be possible to access information from any registry office in Brazil, since joining the Serp will be mandatory for all officials regulated by the Public Records Law.

According to the Law No. 14.382/2022the Serp will be operated nationally by a non-profit legal entity, with its costs covered by a fund managed by the registry offices.

With the Serp in operation, deadlines should drop, such as the registration of titles and presentation of pending matters by officials, which will go from the current 30-day waiting period to just 10 days. The property registration system will be integrated with Serp. Thus, by consulting the CPF and CNPJ, it will be easier to search for taxes due and restrictions in the Electronic Property Registry System.

It will also be possible to access certificates from other registry offices, sending and receiving documents in online format, with electronic signature, among other advantages.