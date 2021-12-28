The Ministry of Economy informed that the Electronic System of Public Records (Serp), which will integrate notary offices across the country online, will come into effect until January 31, 2023. Provisional Measure published on Tuesday creates the system, which obliges notary offices to perform their acts electronically.

The determination already existed in law, but it did not provide for the criteria in detail and the form of regulation, therefore, it was not applied.

The system will allow citizens to consult documents, issue certificates and register online, without having to travel in person.

According to the Ministry of Economy, it will be up to the National Council of Justice (CNJ) to regulate the deadlines and the entry of notary offices in the new system.

The post Online system of notary publics takes effect until January 31, 2023 first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

