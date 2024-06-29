Emirates Today monitored the spread of pages on social media claiming to be marriage offices or engagement offices, to facilitate the process of reconciling spouses, in exchange for a financial fee amounting to only 1,000 dirhams as a subscription fee for the service, in addition to the marriage fees.

Traders said that these pages publish “misleading advertisements,” pointing out that they paint a fictional picture that appeals to the feelings of those searching for an ideal life partner.

The newspaper editor contacted a page claiming to be a “marriage office” and asked it to facilitate a certain type of marriage. The response was approval on condition that a non-refundable 1,000 dirhams be paid as a subscription fee for the marriage service, in preparation for starting the necessary procedures to connect the two parties, in addition to the fees for the marriage procedures themselves.

In detail, a woman told Emirates Al-Youm that she had resorted to an online marriage office to search for a husband.

She added that she agreed to marry a person about whom she knew only what she heard from the speech, which is what any girl about to get married would like to hear, but after a while she was surprised that he had a mental illness and had been being treated for it for some time, so she retracted her decision.

A young man said that he turned to a page on social media calling itself “The Matchmaker” and asked for a wife with specific specifications. She asked him to pay 20,000 dirhams in exchange for completing the matter, after she confirmed to him that there was a woman willing to marry who met the required standards.

A woman said that she wanted to get married because she was over thirty years old and no suitable person had proposed to her. After resorting to one of the pages on social media, she was connected to a divorced man. She was told that he had all the characteristics of a dream knight, but she discovered that he had two daughters and a son, and that he was seeking marriage to find a woman to help him raise his children.

In turn, the chief mufti, director of the Fatwa Department in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, said that men and women should first know that marriage is a divine division. For whomever God Almighty has decreed marriage for him or her, the reasons for it will be prepared and his affairs will be facilitated. It is neither by offer nor by demand.

He added: “The basic principle in marriage is that it should be requested by honest men, by themselves or through the family, especially the mother, aunt, and sister, who get to know the girl and pass on the qualities that should be passed on to the person who wants them, and then the engagement takes place after that, even if the man gets to know himself from the reality of knowledge when he was young or from There is nothing wrong with that in the fields of work, and there is also no objection to a father or brother proposing to someone in whom he senses a desire for marriage and who is too tired to search, or for a woman to propose herself to someone she deems sincere.”

He explained that “all of this is established in our Islamic and jurisprudential heritage, even if some of it is not in our social customs. However, due to the boom in communication applications, what are called marriage websites have been created, through matchmakers, as they call themselves. Such websites and pages are fraught with many dangers.”

He added, “The consequence of this marriage is often disastrous failure and the loss of the desired future.”

He advised those who were not destined to marry to “be patient and pray to God Almighty to grant them a suitable man who will guarantee them a happy life, for God Almighty is All-Hearing, All-Near, and answers the supplication of the supplicant when he calls upon Him. And if what is desired does not happen, perhaps what God Almighty wants is the very essence of goodness and blessing for the woman or the man.”

Dr. Maryam Qaddouri, Head of the Sociology Department at Ajman University, said that there are many pages that have recently appeared on social media promoting various marriage advertisements under the name “matchmakers,” and some of those pages promote marriages under unacceptable names.

She added, “Marriages through social media often involve their parties in complex and intertwined ways, due to the other person not knowing enough about what enables them to bond with him and have children from him, and the possibility of him contracting a disease that complicates the marital relationship, and ultimately leads to family instability and then separation.” ».

Dr. Qaddouri emphasized that the goal of women who claim to be preachers is based on financial profit and not on the importance of marriage and family in a person’s life, because their work depends on obtaining compensation from both men and women.

She denounced the shameful display of women’s characteristics on the Internet, stressing that it is unacceptable in our society.

For her part, family counselor Dr. Hiam Abu Mishaal said that the success rate in searching for a wife with specific specifications through social media platforms without making any effort is very low, despite the claims of matchmakers that they are able to provide a partner with the required social, economic and cultural specifications.

The spread of this phenomenon, or its popularity among young people, is attributed to the fact that some individuals face difficulties in dating and marrying in traditional ways due to social, geographical or cultural restrictions, so they resort to technology to overcome these restrictions. This has been contributed to by technological developments and the spread of the Internet and social media, as it has become easier to communicate and get to know potential partners, regardless of geographical and social boundaries, in addition to increasing the available options, as it is possible to access a wider database of potential marital options, which increases the chances of finding the right partner to overcome traditional restrictions.

She continued: “With the growing culture of consumption and shopping, some people have come to view the process of searching for the right partner as a kind of shopping, as they can easily choose between multiple products, through contact or advertising, because social media makes it easy to announce the desire to marry.”

Abu Mishaal explained that “the most prominent negative effects of this issue are represented in turning women into a commodity to be searched for and chosen, according to specific specifications, and giving a commercial character to the marriage process, and dividing it into advantages or a deal, and increasing the chances of falling into unbalanced or unfair relationships towards women, such as being linked to a husband who makes her feel a lack of psychological and social security and stability.”

She pointed out that “this method of searching for a wife with specific specifications reflects the desire of many young people to obtain a life partner who matches their expectations and priorities. The specifications may include social, cultural and national background, educational level, physical appearance and personal values. However, this may result in unrealistic expectations or difficulties in adapting after marriage.”

She said that this phenomenon has witnessed controversy over whether it will lead to an increase in divorce rates among couples or not. Some believe that it leads to making hasty decisions without adequately evaluating the partner, while others believe that it provides new ways of getting to know each other that may lead to successful marriages. In the end, the results will depend on other factors, such as personal compatibility and social support, and factors that have a major impact on the success or failure of a marital relationship.