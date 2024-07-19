T-shirts of the President of Ukraine with the country’s symbol are sold in support of the struggle of the Ukrainian people and its military against Russia

Replicas of the T-shirts worn by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Servant of the People, center) with the country’s coat of arms (trident) are being sold online by stores Westerners It is Ukrainians.

The act is a demonstration of solidarity with the struggle of the Ukrainian people and their military during the war ongoing with Russia, which started on February 24, 2022.

Known for wearing different attire from other world leaders, faithful to protocol and formalism, Zelensky often wears t-shirts with the Ukrainian coat of arms printed on the chest, represented in green.

The frequent use of the trident is to show resistance and fight for the country’s independence, as well as to express patriotism.

The growing popularity of the Ukrainian president has also increased demand for the accessories. In addition, there is a global market supporting Ukraine, with some sales contributing to humanitarian aid.

The trident

The trident symbol represents Ukrainian cultural identity and national pride. Originating in the 10th century, it was used by rulers in the ancient Ukrainian state, known as Kievan Rus..

It was officially adopted in 1918 and again in 1991, after Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, symbolizing the struggle for sovereignty.

On February 19, 1992, the Ukrainian parliament approved it as the state emblem, and in 1996 it was enshrined in the Constitution. It is also widely known as the official emblem of the country’s Armed Forces.