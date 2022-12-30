Online store | Wolt is going to turn into a pocket shopper. “It’s natural to look at what else you can transport other than restaurant food.”

In Finland, Wolt already collects more than a fifth of its sales value with non-restaurant products.

As a food delivery company the well-known Wolt aims to become a shopping mall in your pocket, which promises to deliver various goods to the customer in half an hour.

The change in direction is typical for many platform companies, which currently collect the majority of their turnover from restaurant food transport services.

The CEO of American Doordash, which bought Wolt more than a year ago Tony Xu has said that at the end of last year, Doordash’s sales already accounted for 14 percent of non-restaurant sales.

Doordash CEO Tony Xu.

“And we see that customers who shop in more categories also come back to shop more often,” Xu said in the interim report info on August 4, 2022.

CEO of Wolt Miki Kuusik today wants Wolt to be called an e-commerce company.

Wolt’s I have been recruited to carry out the transition to a retail supplier, having previously worked for the Berlin-based competitor Delivery Hero for about five years Tuomas Hurmerinta. In Finland, Delivery Hero operates under the name Foodora.

Hurmerinta has been the director of Wolt’s global retail operations since August. He is responsible for thousands of merchant relationships, that is, in Wolt’s business, everything else except for restaurants and the company’s own Wolt market grocery stores.

Woltii Hurmerinta came from the Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify, where he was for a year and a half after leaving Delivery Hero. Hurmerinta worked as Shopify’s Europe, Middle East and Africa retail sales manager.

Hurmerinta says that Wolt has long aimed for the company to be “a shopping center in people’s pockets”.

“It’s natural to look at what else you can transport other than restaurant food. Even the name Wolt was chosen consciously at one time so that it is not connected to restaurants or food.”

Corona pandemic helped all food delivery companies expand their range.

When it was not safe to visit the stores, the merchants looked for other ways to reach the customers.

Hurmerinta says that Wolt benefited from the transition in particular from two points: firstly, it had ready customers ordering food from restaurants as users of its app, and secondly, it had a ready-made logistics chain that could quickly get grocery bags and other goods from local stores to homes.

Hurmer chest does not agree to tell Wolt’s retail sales in its 23 different target countries any more than in Finland.

“I can tell you that Finland has grown really well. This year’s January–September turnover is 250 percent higher than a year earlier in the same period.”

The most important information revealed by Hurmerinna is that the sale and transport of non-restaurant operations already bring Wolt more than 20 percent of its sales in Finland.

The growth has been fast, because at the beginning of 2020 there were only individual retail stores in the application.

Wolt has recently invested a lot in conquering the German and Japanese markets.

According to Hurmerinna, Japan is a particularly interesting market because the standard of living is high there, but fast home delivery of food and goods is still in its infancy.

The growth potential is therefore great.

Flowers are Wolt’s third largest retail category in Finland, Hurmerinta says.

Retail the growth expectations at Wolt also largely stem from the fact that, for example, food and groceries, pharmacies, clothing and electronics are very large trade sectors.

Grabbing even a small market share in them brings a lot of revenue to operators like Wolt.

In Finland, Wolt’s biggest source of retail income is the grocery store.

The next biggest selling categories in Wolt are pet products, flowers, electronics and sex toys.

Will challenge Wolt shopping center in your pocket model also grocery stores? That is, for example, the Norwegian Oda, who has been operating in Finland for more than a year delivering food shipments to homes from his own distribution center in Vantaa?

CEO of Odan Finland Tobias Niemi says Wolt competes in a completely different market.

While shops like Oda typically focus on grocery shopping for the week, platform economy companies like Wolt mainly serve in various replenishment purchases when a sudden need surprises, Niemi explains.

“They serve different user groups. They are more distribution companies than grocery stores. They help corner stores, and speed is their big selling point.”

Niemi says that Oda’s own strategic analysis starts from the fact that the platform companies’ distribution equipment – ​​electric scooters, bicycles and small cars – are only good for replenishment purchases, Niemi says.

The grocery store is a much bigger business than complementary shopping. Online food retailers are specifically developing the quality and efficiency of food transport, says Niemi.

“A food courier can bring a hamburger, but for someone who orders Christmas fish, it can be difficult for the courier to fulfill the customer’s wishes for an unbroken cold chain.”

Even in the grocery store the pressure for fast transport is increasing. Oda has also decided to speed up its delivery times. The service, which was originally based on next-day deliveries, has been changed so that orders placed in the capital region before 11 a.m. are delivered the same day after 2 p.m.

Niemi says that Odakin is interested in increasing merchandise trade, as long as the goods leave the company’s own collection center.

In Norway, cooperation has been tried, for example, with products from the Clas Ohlson store chain and with a children’s clothing manufacturer.

Tobias Niemi predicts that as online shopping becomes more common, a few players will gain a dominant position in each market.

Wolt and other courier services have to compete in many markets with the e-commerce giant Amazon’s loyalty program Amazon Prime.

Amazon promises to deliver purchases in many big cities in four hours.

The company has also made its first moves in the field of faster courier services. It has bought a minority stake in the British food delivery company Deliveroo.

Doordash’s future outlook may well be that eventually Amazon will also buy Doordash, in which case Amazon would also become the owner of Wolt.