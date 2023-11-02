Online store | US Trade Commission: Amazon became an online shopping giant through illegal means

The US Trade Commission accuses Amazon, among other things, of trying to increase the prices of products sold in its online store with the help of an algorithm.

of the United States The Trade Commission (FTC) considers Amazon to have become an online shopping giant through illegal means, reports the news agency Reuters.

The FTC accuses Amazon of, among other things, that the company tried to increase the prices of products sold in its online store with the help of an algorithm. According to the Trade Commission, Amazon would have developed a secret algorithm called “Project Nessie”, with which it would have managed to finance more than a billion dollars from US consumers.

According to the FTC, the algorithm in question has been able to identify products from Amazon’s online store whose prices other online stores would probably raise after Amazon.

Amazon has defended itself against the trade commission’s accusations by asserting that it has given up the use of a pricing prediction algorithm several years ago. An Amazon spokesperson by Tim Doyle according to the Trade Commission has also “badly misunderstood” how the algorithm works.

However, the FTC estimates that the online shopping giant has been using the algorithm since 2010. According to the Trade Commission, Amazon suspended its use only during its Prime Day campaign and during the Christmas shopping season.

“As the public’s attention shifted again, Amazon reinstated Project Nessie and directed it more broadly to compensate for the hiatus in its use,” the FTC described in its lawsuit.

of the United States the trade commission started its lawsuit against Amazon already last September. At the time, however, several details of the lawsuit were hidden from the public.

On Thursday, the US District Court in Seattle published a version of the trade commission’s lawsuit that contained fewer edits than before.

It also appears from the lawsuit that the Trade Commission considers that Amazon obliged the sellers who operated under its Prime brand to use the logistics and delivery services offered by Amazon. This, in turn, has prevented sellers from using logistics and delivery services that are cheaper or otherwise more functional for them.

Amazon is one of the companies worth more than a trillion dollars in the United States by market capitalization.