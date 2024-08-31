Online store | The taxation of alcohol online sales is changing – the buyer’s responsibility is increasing

Online store|If the seller does not pay excise taxes, the buyer of the drinks may also be liable for payment.

Alcohol the taxation of online shopping will change on Sunday, when the amendment to the Excise Tax Act comes into force. With that, the buyer’s tax liability expands.

Until now, the seller has been responsible for paying excise duties if the seller has somehow affected the transport. It has been considered sufficient for this, for example, that the seller’s website has a link to the website of a transport company.

The buyer has been responsible for the tax only when the buyer has organized the transport completely independently.

Due to the change in the law, the buyer may also have to pay the excise tax if the seller has not made a prior notification and paid a bond to pay the excise taxes.

The buyer may therefore have to pay excise taxes from September 1, even if the seller arranges the transport.

The Tax Administration has previously estimated that the vast majority of shops selling alcohol online do not pay excise duty to Finland.

Excise can affect the price significantly. The tax administration uses in its announcement example, where 24 cans of 4.6% beer are ordered from a foreign online store for 13.90 euros. When you add to this the alcohol tax and the beverage packaging tax, which are part of the excise taxes, the taxable price of the beer shelf becomes more than twice as much, 31.08 euros.

The Ministry of Finance has estimated that the state coffers will receive approximately five million euros in additional tax revenue as a result of the change in the law.

Finns became excited to order alcohol online during the corona pandemic. After that, Customs and the Tax Administration also woke up to the online sale of alcohol, which started effective monitoring the following year.

During the inspection, the Customs found thousands of orders from foreign online stores whose excise duties had not been paid.