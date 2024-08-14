Online store | The pair of shoes contained chemicals 229 times over the permitted limit – several toxins were found in Shein and Temu’s products

Online store|South Korean authorities found high concentrations of substances toxic to humans in the shoes sold by Shein and Temu.

Of some toxic substances have been found in the products of Chinese e-commerce giants, South Korean authorities say.

The inspection carried out by the country’s authorities tested more than a hundred products from Shein, Aliexpress and Temu, several of which did not meet legal standards.

Shein’s shoes were found to contain significantly high amounts of phthalates, chemicals used as plastic softeners. One of the examined pairs of shoes exceeded the permitted limit by 229 times.

The soles of Temu’s sandals, on the other hand, contained more than 11 times more lead than the permitted limit.

Concentrations of substances harmful to humans exceeding the permitted limit values ​​were also found in Shein’s caps and two nail polish bottles.

Shein tells the news agency AFP that the company works closely with testing sites that regularly take samples of the products to ensure that the products meet product safety standards. Temu did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

According to a statement from the South Korean administration, the authorities have requested that the products be removed from sale.

With the rapid growth of e-commerce giants that sell products at remarkably low prices, companies’ business methods and safety standards have been examined even more closely. In South Korea, the authorities have inspected the products sold by online platforms on a weekly basis.

Finland The Consumer Union and European consumer organizations did in May, Temus filed a complaint with the authorities and the EU Commission for violating the EU Digital Services Act. Organizations have previously also expressed their concerns about the safety of the products on sale.

In April, the EU your name Shein’s become a very large online company, which means that the company must follow stricter security rules. The rules include measures to protect consumers from dangerous products, among other things.