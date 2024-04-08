Online store | South Korea started an investigation into online store Temu: False advertising is suspected

The authorities suspect the Chinese e-commerce app of false marketing and unfair competition.

South Korea competition authorities are investigating the actions of popular Chinese online shopping app Temu, local Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The online shopping giant is suspected of false advertising and unfair competition, news agency AFP reported.

The Chinese Temu has quickly conquered the market in different parts of the world with the help of aggressive online marketing. It markets its marketplace exceptionally well and in an exceptionally playful way. Cheap products are sold like in an amusement park

In Finland, consumers are enticed to sign up as Temu customers with various spins of the wheel of fortune, where the first purchases can be obtained with huge discount percentages.

However, taking advantage of discounts may require meeting a certain minimum purchase limit.

In two in a year, Temu has spread from China to 49 countries.

The Financial Times (FT) evaluate in March, that taking over Temu's market may even be the fastest and most ambitious expansion of the trade sector into new markets in history.

Temu is a subsidiary owned by the Chinese PDD Holdings. Its second subsidiary and the root of the business, Pinduoduo, is an online shopping giant in China.

Temu's business practices and the partly incomplete financial information it publishes have caused debate in the United States and Europe. Of course, part of the reason can be the trade war between the United States and China, where the way Chinese companies operate is criticized even more sensitively.

South Korea competition authorities have recently launched an investigation into Temu's business practices and marketing in light of e-commerce regulation and marketing regulation, anonymous South Korean government sources told Yonhap.

According to the news agency, consumers have also complained about the quality of the products.

Temu did not comment on the news to AFP on Monday.

In France and Britain, Temu caused a stir with its campaign, in which it offered shopping vouchers worth up to one hundred euros to those who signed up for its service. temu ended the campaign last month because of “misunderstandings about the extent of the use of customer data,” AFP reported.