Online store | Oda plans to close its online food store in Finland soon

The Norwegian online store aims to sell the functions of the Vantaa logistics center as a service to other merchants.

Norwegian the online food store Oda will probably close its operations in Finland in the near future.

The company’s employees in Finland were told on Wednesday that the company will start change negotiations about the company’s future in Finland.

Change negotiations with Oda’s personnel working in Finland will begin immediately, and they will concern all 165 employees. Possible actions will be determined after the negotiations are over, but they may include, among other things, layoffs and dismissals, the company announced in a press release.

“This is a sad day for the team and all the employees who have built Oda in Finland,” says Oda Finland’s CEO Tobias Niemi for HS.

“We also apologize to the customers if orders can no longer be delivered in the future.”

Oda’s deliveries will continue until the company announces their end in more detail.

“I hope that this is not the end, but hopefully the beginning of something new,” says Niemi.

Oda started online home deliveries of food in Finland after a few months of training for real in January–February 2022.

During its first year of operation, it achieved a turnover of 22 million euros.

This year, according to the company’s estimate, the growth would have continued so that the turnover would have risen to 34 million euros.

“The start was great,” says Oda’s founder and CEO Karl Munthe-Kaas to HS in a video call.

According to Munthe-Kaas, the Finnish team did an excellent job and cannot be blamed for what happened.

“But this was about the demands of the capital market and [sijoitusten] repayment periods. The project was no longer financeable.”

Munthe-Kaas says that Oda managed to serve 70,000 customers in Finland.

“ “This pace is not enough.”

The prices were also squeezed down to be quite competitive, and many regular customers were satisfied with the food deliveries arriving twice a week, says Munthe-Kaas.

“Customer satisfaction was 4.8/5.”

“We hit the right nerve, but in the current capital market, when valuations have decreased and investment payback periods have shortened, this speed is not enough.”

Munthe-Kaasin according to one of the lessons of the Finnish market was that in a small economic area, growth starting from zero is too slow to implement in such a way that operations would become profitable quickly enough.

The good news was that the Finnish collection center managed to reach a comparable collection efficiency speed for 175 products. It was an international peak, even though the turnover of the Finnish company was only a fifth of what Oda gets in profitably operating Norway.

In Norway, Oda has reached a collection efficiency of 220 products per hour. That figure covers, among other things, the storage of replacement products.

Wholly Oda is not leaving for Finland. It plans to change its business idea in Finland, i.e to pivotas they say in growth companies.

Munthe-Kaas says that Oda has already held negotiations in Finland about whether Oda could offer the logistics services of its collection center near Helsinki-Vantaa airport to other companies in the trade sector.

If Oda succeeds in selling its efficient logistics services, it could ultimately be even more beneficial for Finnish consumers, says Munthe-Kaas.

He does not agree to say more about the negotiation partners than about the possible schedule.

Oda managed to collect 130 million euros of new risk money last November.

Some of them have gone to the start of Oda’s operations in Germany and the development of global logistics services.

Oda launched an online food store in Berlin, Germany, 14 weeks ago.

When more than five million people live in the economic area of ​​Berlin, 6–7 times more than in the operational area of ​​the Finland unit, growing the online store to a sufficient size and profitability can be achieved much faster, Munthe-Kaas estimates.

According to him, an efficient service that delivers food deliveries to homes a couple of times a week is still a competitive option.

In Norway, operations are profitable and expenses have been cut in time.

“We will continue as an online store and provider of logistics services.”