Online store | Kesko believes that it has created a winning model for the online grocery store, which is not only based on robots

Collector’s a plastic box full of sour crumb packages slides in front. He grabs one of them and puts it in a cardboard box that goes to the customer. In the meantime, the box with sourdough has already slid away and has been replaced by a box with cookies.

Products are added to the customer’s order every few seconds. On the screen, the collector sees the content of the order at the same pace as the robotic warehouse brings goods in front of him.

We are in the underground tunnels of the Ruoholahti shopping center in Helsinki.

Before the shopping center had even been built, Alko’s warehouse was located in this space 11 meters below ground level. Until the corona years, the Hoplop indoor playground operated here.

There is an opening on the level in front of the employee, where the robot warehouse brings the products ordered by the customer at a steady pace.

Now Ruoholahti’s Citymarket online shopping center operates in a 5,000 square meter space. There, customer orders are collected much more efficiently than traditional store collection.

But why is the robot warehouse under Citymarket? Couldn’t you have found cheaper space somewhere less central? The answer will become clear soon.

The robot warehouse is only part of the order collection system. The most popular products should not be unloaded into boxes arranged by a robot, but collected directly from stacks of goods or from warehouse shelves.

Also perishable products, such as the most common fruits, vegetables, milk and bread, are collected by hand in the warehouse. When the products are tightly packed in a small space, even manual collection is quick.

Robots moving on an aluminum grid arrange the warehouse boxes around the clock in such an order that the products ordered by the customers are close to the collection point.

In total the underground warehouse has around 8,000 products, 90 percent of which are in the robot’s drawer. These 8,000 products make up the majority, i.e. about 75–80 percent of customers’ purchases.

Many online grocers thought at the beginning that this was enough. Customers would buy basic supplies from the online store. The rest would be replenished from a local store.

Through trial and error, Kesko realized – like many other retail giants that have tried online shopping – that the remaining 20-25 percent of the products are decisive for the success of online shopping.

The order is often left undone if you can’t get everything you need from the online store, such as fresh fish or your favorite seasoning sauce.

Jurisprudence student Ida Kemppainen takes six cardboard boxes onto the collection cart and scans their codes. The system has chosen which orders Kemppainen will collect today.

He takes the elevator to the Ruoholahti Citymarket store and starts collecting in the order boxes the products that cannot be found in the automatic warehouse.

“Work is usually in the morning, which fits well with study schedules,” says Ida Kemppainen, who is studying law.

The portable device tells Kemppainen in which order the purchases are collected and what goes into each box. On average, 20–25 percent of purchases are collected from the store.

To fill them, the entire Citymarket’s selection of approximately 40,000 products is needed.

“We we first tried a narrower range of products, but it didn’t work. It was immediately visible in the number of orders,” says the manager responsible for Kesko’s online store Antti Rajala.

Sometimes collecting in the store is slow due to the store’s huge product selection. Kemppainen searches for a long time for just the right protein snack jar among dozens.

At the fish counter, online customers’ purchases are packed for work first thing in the morning. Packages of fish and cans of crab are waiting in a separate refrigerator for collectors, who will find them there quickly.

Food e-commerce is undoubtedly the most difficult type of e-commerce, and it is even more difficult to do it profitably.

“Where a merchant selling electronics gets 100 euros in sales for one item, with us the same purchase consists of 50 two-euro products. Some of them have a short sell-by period, and some have to be kept at freezer temperature,” says Rajala.

Janina Orjasniemi fills boxes in the robot warehouse. Orjasniemi works alongside her studies.

Even Kesko has only one robot warehouse. Elsewhere, purchases are still collected by going around the store. It takes time. With transportation, it can take almost an hour of work to deliver one purchase. The profitability equation is therefore challenging.

According to Kesko, its online store is still profitable as a whole. Not all operators have fared equally well.

Norwegian Oda came rushing to the Finnish food online store a year and a half ago. The company threatened to take a big slice of the market with its super-efficient system.

Suomen Ruokakauppa’s conquest was short-lived, however. In June, Oda announced that it would stop online shopping in both Finland and Germany. The withdrawal was influenced by the reversal of business cycles. Investors’ tolerance for losses collapsed as interest rates rose rapidly.

It may still be that even without business cycles, the success would have remained weak. At least the beginning was quite slow. During its first eleven-month accounting period, the company achieved a turnover of 22 million euros in Finland.

That’s a really small number in a grocery store based on high volumes and low margins. Last year, the result of Norway’s operations sank to a loss.

Oda believed that it could only manage with a selection of about 5,000 products, and its concept was based on advanced automation.

According to Kesko’s Rajala, even most international food giants have discovered through trial and error that an online store with a reduced selection does not work.

In a fully automated model, it is very difficult to offer a wide enough selection profitably. In the combination of brick-and-mortar stores and online stores, there is sufficient demand for even rarer products. The different sides of the business complement and feed each other’s turnover.

It is most efficient to collect the most purchased products by hand from the warehouse shelves or directly from the pallets. “Store collection has also been enhanced in many ways,” says Antti Rajala, director of Kesko’s online store.

Kesko’s successful example has attracted interest all over the world. Food trade operators like to hear each other’s experiences and learn from them.

“We’ve had a lot of visitors here, even from the waste of the world’s retail trade,” says Rajala.

Rajala does not want to reveal names in the magazine, but a small delegation from one of the major players in the US market came at the beginning of this year to marvel at Kesko’s working combination. The example was so interesting that soon a larger group of them came to Ruoholahti’s basement.

“ Robots fly over piles of boxes even at night.

Ruoholahti the system is, in the buzzword, agile. Robots on wheels move boxes in a grid made of aluminum beams, which can be shaped very freely. The stock can be increased or decreased. It can be built in almost any space.

Robots hover over stacks of boxes even at night when human workers are sleeping. Then they arrange the boxes so that the products ordered by the customers the day before get to the collectors as quickly as possible.

The computing power and intelligence required by the system can fit into a central unit, which is only slightly larger than a standard kitchen oven.

System was a relatively inexpensive IT investment, ten million euros. The warehouse is based on the Norwegian Autostore’s technology, which is also used by some other online retailers in Finland. It was put into operation in just a couple of months.

Many foreign retail giants have invested ten times as much in a fully automated food warehouse called Ocado. At the Swedish Ica, it took no less than four years to build the Ocado system.

Niina Tähti adds fruits and vegetables to the order boxes in a separate hevi warehouse. One customer’s order is often collected in several parts: in the store, in the robot warehouse, in the hevi warehouse and in the shelf of the most popular products, where you can find, for example, different pieces of rye and favorite coffees. See also Motorist saves eight-year-old girl at the last second

When Ida Kemppainen has collected the products found in the store, she is returning the cart to the warehouse dispatch room downstairs. There, the parts of the customer’s order collected from different places meet.

If necessary, the contents of the boxes are combined to save space, and then they leave in cars to customers. The online shopping system controls the process. It tells you on which pallet the other parts of the order can be found and plans the delivery routes.

Ruoholahti the warehouse currently leaves about 500 orders per day, but there would be capacity for up to twice that amount.

It is good to keep the number of collectors in the aisles small. If there are dozens of collection trolleys in the store, regular customers’ shopping will be disrupted.

About 650 of Kesko’s stores deliver online shopping in some form. The plans are that there could be two or three more online stores assisted by the robot warehouse in the Helsinki metropolitan area. There are also so many customers in the other biggest cities that building a warehouse could be worthwhile.

Robot warehouses do not have to be as big as in Ruoholahti, but the size can be adjusted according to the available space and needs.

Antti Rajala shows how ordering from the online store works.

Miscarriage in the retailer-led operating model, online shopping investments are made so that Kesko builds a warehouse and the retailer rents the service from Kesko. Employees are on the merchant’s payroll.

According to Rajala, collecting from stores is also profitable if the work is done efficiently. In recent years, in-store collection has been enhanced and improved with the help of, among other things, artificial intelligence.

“Collectors use an application whose artificial intelligence guides the customer based on their previous purchasing behavior, which would be a suitable replacement product for this customer, if a product is not available,” says Rajala.

In the embassy warehouse it is very cold. Wow, there’s basil on the top of the box. It freezes quickly in this cool.

The food online store really has its own pitfalls. Basil is one of them. In the past, delicate herbs were transported separately in the warm cabin of the delivery truck.

“Nowadays they are wrapped in cheesecloth, but the new employee probably didn’t know that. You have to guide”, says Rajala.