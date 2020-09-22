new Delhi: Hyderabad’s special money laundering court has sent three people, including a Chinese citizen Yan Hong, on 8-day ED remand for questioning. These people are accused of online betting by Chinese apps. Also it is alleged that these people cheated more than 1000 crores rupees. In this case, the ED has already stopped the withdrawal of bank deposits of Rs 40 crore. The other two people who have been sent on remand along with the Chinese citizen, have been named Dheeraj Sarkar and Ankit Kapoor.

A top ED official said that hundreds of websites were created by the accused to promote online betting under the guise of e-commerce. Also, Paytm and Cash Free were used to collect money and pay commissions for agent members. It is alleged that in this case, through various Chinese apps people were motivated to play betting online and attraction schemes were also given for this. Once a man was trapped in his web, he could not get out easily.

According to the ED’s top officer, even before this, the Enforcement Directorate had raided 15 places in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Pune in this case and during the raid, several laptops, 17 hard disks, phones and important documents were recovered. In this case, the ED had also frozen the amount of more than Rs 46 crore kept in 4 accounts of HSBC bank.

According to the ED official, most of the companies found in this case have also been told to be Chinese. Notices are also being given to all of them for questioning. After preliminary investigation, the ED has now detained three people, including a Chinese citizen, for questioning in this case and these three are being questioned. According to the ED, the amount of fraud can be more than one thousand crore rupees. The inspection of the matter is going on.