11/29/2023 – 9:28

Between November 20th and 26th, 2023, small and medium-sized online companies earned R$163.5 million in promotional sales in the main week of Black Friday, which shows growth of approximately 45% compared to 2022.

2.5 million products were sold and the average ticket for each purchase was R$262.80. The best-selling items during the week of promotions were seasonings, granola, creatine, watches, sunglasses, t-shirts and bikinis. The data comes from Nuvemshop, a platform for creating virtual stores.

“The adaptation of Brazilian online retail in relation to Black Friday is consolidated in the data, showing that longer promotional periods are successful with consumers. Black Week saw a large movement in orders from online SMEs, guaranteeing higher revenues for this end of the year”, comments the senior Customer Success manager at Nuvemshop, Marcela Orlandi.

Soho Papelaria, an online store focused on creative stationery products, ran a Black Friday campaign throughout the week to attract customers.

“We made a selection of products loved by the public with up to 40% off and offered an additional 5% discount on Pix. We also send gifts to ensure a positive unboxing for consumers. We prepared the strategy a few months in advance, invested in content and marketing and have already managed to earn more than 6 figures this month, which is a milestone for our store”, comments the owner of Soho Papelaria, Flavia Mohseni.

Among the states that earned the most this week, São Paulo is the leader, followed by Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro. Regarding payment methods, credit cards (53% of orders) remain the main choice of buyers, followed shortly by Pix (39%). The segments with the highest revenue are: Fashion (R$72 million), Health & Beauty (R$13 million) and Home & Garden (R$8.5 million).

In relation to sales channels, 92% of e-commerce purchases generated from social networks were originated by Instagram. Furthermore, around 79% of consumers purchased via mobile devices. The average discount offered by retailers was 25% off. The analysis considered sales made from November 20 to 26, 2023 from Nuvemshop’s Brazilian retailer base.