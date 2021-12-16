Online gaming has been the real protagonist of a digital revolution that has affected every aspect of videogame entertainment. Gaming in recent years has churned out very high quality titles, – read our ranking on the best PS5 games of 2021 – improving their technologies with very high progress in just a few years. Giant leaps in a short time, with an innovation that has led to titles loved by all. Not just the game: every entertainment sector has been positively affected by the digital revolution. From the first streams to Full HD live, from 3D graphics to 4K, everything has been improving exponentially over the years.

It is also worth mentioning the world of online slot machines, which – thanks to the logic of gamification – embraced many aspects of gaming. The Giochidislots team recently published an article entitled “2021: the year of consecration of online slot machines”, Within which an in-depth analysis of the sector and of the innovations involving this particular gaming segment was carried out.

Novomatic, NetEnt and the other software houses in recent years have produced titles of the highest quality, for playability and accessibility. Gameplay has improved dramatically, the difference between land and online gaming has narrowed, you can play anywhere and everywhere with very high performance. In short, a constant growth that was inspired by the logic of the video game and gameplay.

Playing an online slot machine is now a multi-level gaming experience.

The growth, however, is also explained by marketing: an infallible method to retain customers and win new ones is that of bonus free spins no deposit, which allow you to test the slot without depositing money. It is no coincidence that free online slot machines are one of the most sought after topics by players on the web and that over 3 million players have tried one of these games at least once in the last year.

Marketing methods that are supported by the analysis of player behavior. Thanks to machine learningin fact, a product can be perfected to bring it as close as possible to the player’s needs. As? By collecting and analyzing data you can create a model and then play custom games for the individual user. However, machine learning also helps to analyze and identify patterns of behavior that are dangerous to the user’s health. Every symptom of addiction or gambling addiction must necessarily be fought by all means.

Two other significant changes concerned the design, made more and more realistic, narrowing the difference with the terrestrial game, and lo storytelling. Telling a story is essential to make the user more passionate and recreate a magical atmosphere, such as the most loved ones, ancient Rome, ancient Egypt, space, mythology.

In the ranking of the most popular online slot machines of 2021, extracted from the study of Giochidislots, in the first place there is The Big Easy, produced by Igt and inspired by jazz atmospheres from the United States. In second place Book of Ra 6, by Novomatic, an emblematic title set in ancient Egypt. In the top 3 there is Ulysses of Capecod, inspired by the adventures of the hero with a multifaceted genius. Sphinx Wild and Book of Ra Deluxe follow, again noting how much ancient Egypt is loved as a setting, then Lucky Lady’s Charm, River Queen, Centurion, Cleopatra and Diamond Strike.