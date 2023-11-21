More and more online stores are not paying consumers back their money, not paying all of it or are not paying back their money too late if they have returned a product. This is evident from research by the Consumers’ Association. What should you pay attention to when making a purchase online? And are you always entitled to a refund of delivery costs? “Pay attention,” warns Gerard Spierenburg of the Consumers’ Association. “This only applies if you return the entire order.”

