As well as education and social relationships, sales have also migrated to Internetthat is why in this note we will tell you what are the most common mistakes that people make when buying in ecommerce for you to avoid them.

In the digital age it is more comfortable, practical and cheaper to buy on e-commerce platforms. And the success of these companies has been so great that, for example, Mercado Libre will make millionaire investments in different countries of Latin America and will hire more than 13,000 new workers this year.

However, not everything is hunky-dory on ecommerce platforms, as many users have been victims of all kinds of fraudlosing thousands of pesos by receiving something very different from what they asked for or, flatly, not receiving anything.

Against this background, below we will list the 5 most common mistakes that people make when buying onlineand not only ecommerce, but through social networks and other applications.

Common mistakes when buying online

As we mentioned before, currently the most common thing to do is to make purchases through e-commerce platforms or, rather, through social networks and instant messaging applications.

However, just as millions have had good experiences in these transactions, there have also been cases of people who have been, in short, little more than robbed.

In this context, we present the most frequent mistakes when buying online:

Overconfidence

The first mistake that is made when buying online is overconfidence in the seller. That is why it is always best to buy things on renowned platforms and, even on these, check the reputation of the seller and the comments that other buyers have made.

Not reviewing the conditions

Another very common mistake when buying things online is not reading carefully the conditions and terms of use of the platforms of electronic commerce, since these provide details about the information that these companies collect from users.

Ignore reviews

And going back to the sellers, another of the frequent mistakes when buying in ecommerce is ignore reviews of items to be purchasedthus losing quite important information about what is going to be bought.

not be realistic

If you have already checked the price of the product you want to buy on other ecommerce sites, businesses or on the same platform but from another seller, and you find a “super offer”, it is best not to trust it, because you may end up paying, even if it is minimal. , for something you’re not even going to receive. Also, it’s always good to check the payment methods and the reputation of the advertiser.

Vulnerable passwords

Lastly, when using e-commerce platforms, another common mistake is using very easy to guess passwords to access your account, which can make your account very difficult. easy to hack and access to sensitive information.