Online shopping giants | The mysterious operation of the Chinese Temu confuses, but the cheeky advertising is already paying off in 49 countries

In two years, the Chinese Temu has effectively penetrated the e-commerce market in 49 countries thanks to aggressive advertising and offers.

Multi a social media user may have recently paid attention to the advertisements of the Chinese online store Temu.

There are wheels of fortune that “just you” can spin to get your product at an 80 percent discount, dozens of “almost free gifts” for the first online shopper.

Many kinds of Temu's attractive little critters appear in the browsing stream of Facebook, for example, every now and then.

Temu has come to challenge e.g. the Chinese Alibaba's Aliexpress online store in Europe with its hustle and aggressive advertising.

Under in two years, Temu has spread from China to 49 countries.

Application view of Temu on a smartphone on February 17, 2024.

In Finland, Temu's market share is difficult to estimate because import statistics are not compiled according to sellers.

Customs' statistics tell more generally about the development of the value and the kilo quantity of parcel mail coming from China. According to them, the number of mail shipments from China seems to have grown rapidly.

The statistical value of incoming mail from China has risen from just under 31 million euros in 2021 to more than 51 million in 2022 and already to 73 million euros last year. The changes in value may also partly be due to VAT practices and the changes that have taken place in recent years in declaring the value of consignments.

Kilograms have increased from just under 476 tons in 2021 to 895 tons last year.

Stateside Temu has conquered the market quickly.

The Financial Times (FT) by it may even be the fastest and most ambitious expansion of the trade sector into new markets in history.

Temu is a subsidiary owned by the Chinese PDD Holdings. Its second subsidiary and the root of the business, Pinduoduo, is an online shopping giant in China.

PDD Holding and its e-commerce company Pinduoduo, which originally brokered various agricultural equipment and products, have already grown into a viable challenger to e-commerce giant Alibaba in many sectors in China.

In recent years, it has caught up with Alibaba in terms of market value as well. Alibaba's market cap was about $187 billion on Friday, PDD's $164 billion.

Both are far from the market value of the American Amazon, a large part of which, however, comes from Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services. Amazon's market value is about 1.8 trillion dollars.

When so the American Amazon online store and the Chinese Alibaba largely based their operations on the fact that they act as platform companies between merchants and buyers, Pinduoduo's model went one step further.

Products are sent directly from factories in China. There is no need for middlemen and the prices are cheaper.

Otherwise the core of the business model is the same as Amazon, Ebay and Alibaba.

PDD always takes a slice of the sellers' profit when they deliver goods to customers through the platform company.

Those companies get additional income by selling different services and information on how the companies can, for example, target their products better.

For example, Alibaba has said that it offers more than a hundred different services to facilitate trading, which allows them to become the most popular supplier.

When Pingduoduo had a lot of information about customers' needs, it made a strategy change and started selling goods itself.

The same phenomenon can be seen in other online stores. For example, Amazon sells a lot of its own products. Such online store “own” products are as interesting to buyers as those from grocery stores private label – brands.

PDD no longer publishes its sales figures for China.

When it was still telling them, it had more than 870 million active users and 13 million suppliers in China. At the time, it also estimated that the annual flow of tens of billions of packages it forwarded was equivalent to a third of the number of packages sent in China, FT says.

Financial Times criticize in his extensive Temu story the fact that the financial statements of PDD, which has been in operation for nine years, are difficult to interpret.

For example, personnel and product development costs are lower than the comparison group, and the figures in the profit and loss account and sales as well as the balance sheet raise questions about their coverage.

Compared to Alibaba, PDD operates with an extremely small number of personnel. At the beginning of last year, it had just under 13,000 employees, while Amazon had 1.5 million, FT compares.

Platform companies size is often measured by the value of the products they sell on their platform, i.e. gross sales of goods (GMV).

Today, PDD no longer reports that number.

Analyst estimates range from $500 to $700 billion per year. The upper end estimate is already close to Amazon, FT compares.

PDD does not disclose the number and locations of its warehouses. Different units do not know much about each other's activities.

This kind of “under the radar” operation is considered by the founder of Pinduoduo by Colin Huang as a trademark.

Huang, who previously worked at Google, founded Pinduoduo in 2015.

Colin Huang, founder and then CEO of Pingduoduo, spoke at an event held in Shanghai to celebrate the listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange on July 26, 2018.

in China Alibaba has suffered its founder Jack Man of falling out of favor with the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ma criticized the government and Chinese financial companies too bluntly in November 2020, had to be interviewed and moved to lead a quiet life and paint.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma

Colin Huang, 44, seems to have coped better under the political pressure facing tech company founders in China.

At the same time as Ma, he retired from the position of CEO and chairman of the board and announced at the same time that he would donate about ten billion dollars of his shares to charity, the pursuit of science and the company's early investors.

It is not known how voluntarily Huang came to his decision.

The remaining approximately 28 percent share of PDD is still managed by Huang through his two companies located in the Virgin Islands. He is now at Bloomberg billionaire listing according to the world's 29th richest person with a fortune of $43.6 billion.

Temu markets its store exceptionally well and in an exceptionally playful way, cheap products are sold like in an amusement park.

That marketing is believed to attract customers, especially those who visit the online store to pass the time and shop without the actual need to buy – as long as you can get the junk cheap enough.

CEO of Temu's competitor, Etsy Josh Silverman has estimated that online advertising campaigns will cost Temu billions of dollars.

“They seem to be spending a lot of money to get customers who don't have a lot of money and who may not be very loyal customers,” he said, according to the FT.

Since the Nasdaq listing in 2018, the value of PDD Holdings has increased fivefold, but this year, the company's share price has fallen by about 15 percent.

