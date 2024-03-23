Online shop | The renewed Tori.fi is gathering harsh criticism from users: “Why break something that works perfectly?”

Jenni Tuomisto, director of Tori.fi, says that tens of thousands of feedbacks have been received about the reform. The court promises that the feedback will be reviewed, and it will also be reacted to.

Online store Tori.fi was gradually renewed since the end of February. Many users say they are disappointed with the reform, and find the changes difficult.

“Message traffic that has been stuck for several days.”

“Arouses furious opinions, for example bicycle sales have been made very difficult as summer approaches.”

“Discussion boards are bulging with negative criticism about poor usability and there is now a mass exodus. A well-functioning marketplace was ruined. – Why break a perfectly functional one?”

HS readers tell about their experiences like this. The matter has also been discussed on several discussion boards and social media channels.

Tori.fi manager Jenni Tuomisto Schibsted from Finland says that renewing the platform was necessary so that the online store would continue to participate in circular economy consumption. That is, in the fact that the life cycle of goods that have become unnecessary for the seller continues.

It's not just about the appearance reform, but the entire service has moved to a new technical platform.

“We wanted to reform because we want to make circular economy consumption an even more relevant option for buying new goods. The innovations were aimed at creating an even easier-to-use and more reliable service,” says Tuomisto.

In order for the trade of used goods to grow, the service had to be changed to match the experience that a person gets when he buys any new product online.

Tori.fi started its operations in 2009. According to the judgment, a market place established in Finns' everyday lives is familiar and safe in people's imaginations.

Tori.fi has about three million visitors per month, and about 15,000 transactions are made every day.

Due to its popularity, we also knew how to prepare for an avalanche of feedback regarding the reform. The court calculates that there have been almost 20,000 contacts. Some of them are questions about the platform's functions, some are positive feedback and some are negative.

“Of course, we knew how to prepare for negative feedback as well. We actively ask for user experiences in the new service as well. About 15,000 responses have already been received through that,” says Tuomisto.

Users were transferred to the new platform in groups. The first group was transferred to the new service on February 28. By Thursday of the current week, practically all users were already on the renewed Tori.fi.

The court promises that all received and future feedback will be reviewed and reacted to.

Users have found it difficult, among other things, to update the appearance of the service, the Toridiili function, and searching for products. Toridiil is a new voluntary service, the use of which costs only the buyer.

“Through Torideal, the buyer's money is safe until he has received the product and verified that it meets expectations. In the past, the buyer has assumed all the risks of trading in distance sales. Through the Torideal, the seller only gets his money until the deal is completed,” says Tuomisto.

He believes that one gets used to the reform with time. For many users, the irritation caused by the renewal is related to a strong brand relationship, and then all changes are interesting and noticed.

“When we live in somewhat unstable times anyway, users might be upset why they had to change what was familiar and safe,” says Tuomisto.