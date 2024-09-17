Online shop | Behind Temu’s prices, harsh quality is revealed, says a recent test

Online store|Kaupa liitto, which represents Finnish shops, ordered goods from Temu for testing. It was all pretty unremarkable.

Discount online store The goods ordered from Temu are quite unusable, says the Trade Union.

In May, the association ordered 14 products from the Chinese giant’s online store as a test, and all of them revealed some kind of problems. The most common problems were packaging and product labeling and incomplete instructions.

Limit values ​​for dangerous substances were exceeded in six purchases. In addition, the remote-controlled Toy Car was already unusable.

According to the union, the clothes ordered from Temu passed the chemical tests, but the result of the work was bad. The clothes did not meet the promises made online.

On the market the association is the guardian of the interests of Finnish shops. It raises the bar against Temu because it considers the competitive situation created by Asian discount stores unfair for its own member companies.

Safety issues raise the purchase prices of Finnish companies’ products by 30–40 percent compared to Chinese ones.

“For example, the purchase price of a completely similar toy for a Chinese operator is only 61 percent of the purchase price paid by a Finnish store. And the product may not even be exactly the same, but possibly made of cheaper and even dangerous materials,” says the union’s chief economist Jaana Kurjenoja in the bulletin.

of the EU the product safety regulation creates criteria for goods sold in the Union. With e-commerce goods coming from outside the EU, the authorities are “often unarmed”, the association commented. The parties responsible for online stores cannot be reached or even identified.

According to the union, market surveillance should be strengthened at the EU level.

“Marketplaces must be made responsible for the products sold on the platform. Then they would also have an incentive to monitor the conformity of the products, which they don’t have now”, the CEO of the association Kari Luoto commented in the announcement.

The quality of Chinese shops has also raised concerns outside the EU. For example South Korean authorities found earlier Temun’s sandals contain about 11 times more lead than the legal limit.