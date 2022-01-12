The game will take us to battles of up to 60 players with various classes of characters, who will explore different mechanics.

Blue isle studios a small niche has been made in the industry with games such as the terrifying Slender: The Arrival or the MMORPG Citadel: Forged With Fire. Now, the developer is going to the field of shooter with his new proposal: an online title of first person shooting It will be named LEAP. And, to show his frenetic action, he has published a trailer where spectacular moments are not lacking.

As you can see in the video, LEAP will use shooter mechanics to develop their games. And we will have to be skilled with weapons, since we will get fully into battles of up to 60 players where a mistake can open opportunities for the enemy. We will live this experience together with a team that we will choose ourselves: the United Land Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the Exo-Terrans.

And the player’s decisions do not end here, since they will also have to opt for one of the four classes offered by the game. In this way, we will be able to participate in the confrontations with unique abilities that include remote missile control and the construction of turrets. You will be able to test all these ideas in no time, as LEAP will begin its closed beta next January 19, something we can sign up for right now.

Blue Isle Studios has plans beyond this closed beta, as it ensures that Steam will soon offer the Early Access. As for the final release, no further information has been given in this regard, so we will have to wait for news from the developers.

More about: LEAP, Blue Isle Studios, Shooter and Closed Beta.