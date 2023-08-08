Online Services | The Ministry of Justice is considering changes to the municipal initiative service, in the background of the racist campaign aimed at the initiative

According to Yle, the initiative that was the target of an offensive campaign gathered a long list of names that contained racist language and Nazi references.

Ministry of Justice is considering changing the municipal initiative service due to misuse of the service. The Ministry of Justice says in a press release that with the change, only the number of supporters, but no name information, would be announced in the municipal initiative.

Over reported on Monday that the Ylilauta website ran a racist campaign against a municipal initiative. The subject of the initiative was the inclusion of anti-racism training as part of the personnel training of the city of Jyväskylä.

Within a week, the initiative collected a long list of names that contained racist language and Nazi references.

The Ministry of Justice says that on Monday it started the investigation into changing the service.

Municipal initiative can be done by any member of the municipality such as a child, association or company. That’s why the kuntalaisaloite.fi service needs other methods of identification in addition to strong identification.

“Municipal initiatives and citizens’ initiatives play a significant role in realizing citizens’ participation rights and participation. People’s power includes the individual’s right to influence the development of society and their living environment. The task of the Ministry of Justice is to promote and monitor the realization of participation rights. Services must be developed to match the need,” says the Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) in the bulletin.

A municipal citizen’s initiative can be used to initiate initiatives for the municipality in matters concerning the municipality’s operations.