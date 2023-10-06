Online scams, Consob announces that it has blocked 5 abusive sites in the financial sector

Consob ordered the blocking of 5 new websites that illegally offer financial services. The Authority made use of the powers deriving from the “growth decree” (law no. 58 of 28 June 2019, article 36, paragraph 2-terdecies), on the basis of which Consob can order Internet connectivity service providers to inhibit access from Italy to the websites through which services are offered financial institutions without due authorization.

Below are the sites for which Consob has ordered the blackout:

“FP Invest” (website www.fpinvest.io and related page https://client.fpinvest.io);

(website www.fpinvest.io and related page https://client.fpinvest.io); XTB Empire Ltd (website https://xtb-empire.com and related pages https://webtrader.xtb-empire.com and https://client.xtb-empire.com);

(website https://xtb-empire.com and related pages https://webtrader.xtb-empire.com and https://client.xtb-empire.com); “PRIMUSLTD” (websites https://primus-ltd.net and https://primusltd.co and related pages https://panel.primus-ltd.net, trading.primus-ltd.net, https://panel.primusltd .co and trading.primusltd.co);

(websites https://primus-ltd.net and https://primusltd.co and related pages https://panel.primus-ltd.net, trading.primus-ltd.net, https://panel.primusltd .co and trading.primusltd.co); “Simple Trading”/“Simple Trade” (website https://simpletrading.broker and related page https://office.simpletrading.broker).

Thus, the total number of sites blocked by Consob has risen to 945 since July 2019, when the Authority was given the power to order the blocking of the websites of abusive financial intermediaries.

Site blackout activities are underway by internet connectivity providers operating in Italy. For technical reasons, actual darkening may take a few days.

There Consob draws the attention of savers to the importance of using the utmost diligence in order to make investment choices in full awareness, adopting common common sense behaviour, essential to safeguard their savings: among these, preventive verification, for sites that offer financial services, that the operator through which you invest is authorized and, for offers of financial products, that the prospectus has been published.

To this end, Consob reminds you that the section is present on the homepage on the website www.consob.it “Watch out for scams!”where useful information is available to warn investors against abusive financial initiatives.

