Online scams: Postal Police searches throughout Italy

This morning, Wednesday 31 July, a meeting was concluded large operation of the State Police throughout the national territory for the Countering online scamsat computer fraud and to the unauthorized access to computer systems. The activities of the police forces, coordinated by the Postal Police and Cyber ​​Security Service, involved more than 160 operators of the Cyber ​​Security Operations Centers and have concerned 54 subjects residents in Campania, Puglia, Veneto, Sicily, Calabria, Piedmont, Lombardy, Lazio, Tuscany, Marche And Friuli Venezia Giulia. Personal and house searches were carried out which allowed the collection of significant evidence, useful for the continuation of the investigative activities.

The techniques used by scammers

These scammers used different techniques to defraud and rob their victims. For example, investigators have identified the fake operator scam: the tormentors, pretending to be bank employees or police officers, contacted the user, by phone or by text message, warned him of an anomalous access to the current account and induced him to transfer all the money to another account considered safe. Or there was the fake son scam: the victim was contacted by a person pretending to be the child or a relative and reported that they had lost their documents, cell phone and ATM card. To buy the new smartphone, they asked the victims for help by having them send them a sum of money. Finally, there were the Fraudulent sales ads on social media: scammers exploit the main platforms to publish fake advertisements for the sale of goods and services at extremely advantageous prices.

All these illicit activities, characterised by the misleading of the injured party, have the aim of extract personal data, banking data and login credentials to current accounts. In the first half of this year, the Postal and Cyber ​​Security Police investigated approximately 14,000 cases of online scams and computer frauds perpetrated against users by registering a +10% increase compared to the same period last year. The amounts subtracted in the period under examination were approximately 114 million with an increase of +71% recorded in the first part of the year 2023.