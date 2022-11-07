Forlì, suicidal boyfriend for online girlfriend. The man who pretended to be the girl in chat took his own life

He was found dead in his home in Forlimpopoli (Forlì-Cesena) Roberto Zaccaria, 64, the man at the center of the story linked to the suicide of Daniele, the young 24-year-old surveyor who took his own life a year ago hanging himself in the attic of his parents’ house; that is after learning that he was the victim of a tragic deception in chat: the one who for a year believed to be his fiancéeIrene, met online, it was actually Zacharias.

The 64-year-old’s body was found yesterday at 7 am by his mother; the story of his “deception”for which Zaccaria was sentenced to a fine of 825 euros for substituting a person, was denounced last Tuesday by a television service of the transmission Le Iene on Italia 1. The man, reached in the center of the village by Matteo Viviani’s troupe who had cornered him asking him the reasons for his gesture, replied: “It was a joke … I didn’t want it to end like this”. His face had gone dark on the airbut many, in the small reality of 13 thousand inhabitants, they would have recognized him anyway; hence the collapse and the decision to take his own life.

Forlì, a boy takes his own life for online love deception. The man who pretended to be his girlfriend also took his own life

He fell in love with a fake profile he met on the web, Daniele, a 20-year-old with whom, in over a year of virtual relationship, he had exchanged over 8 thousand messages of love, marriage vows and children. Once he discovered the deception he had asked for an explanation, but the 64-year-old Zaccaria had cut it short, dumping him. The boy had left a moving farewell letter to his family: “I never told you, but I want you a world of good …”. After the tragedy, the parents had traced back to the man from Forlimpopoli and reported him to the carabinieri and, over a year later, they had also written a letter to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to obtain a more severe justice than just the fine for substitution of person.

Subscribe to the newsletter

