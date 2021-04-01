The generalized drop in consumption in the context of the recessionary context of the economy does not impact all sales channels in the same way. Shopping online, in pharmacies and in large supermarket chains they have been registering growth in volumes sold during the first two months of the year.

On the contrary, local shops or independent self-services (including Chinese ones), where consumers stock up on food and hygiene and toilet products, including wholesalers, they kept registering negative numbers.

According to the surveys of the consulting firm Scentia, sales in supermarkets fell 12.1% in January and February and wholesalers skidded 5.2% in the same period. Instead, hehe Internet sales grew 173.5% and pharmacies increased their volumes by 6.1% in the same period.

The consulting firm’s e-commerce data comes from online sales of supermarket chains, the major players in pharmacies and perfumeries, and from electronic commerce platforms. To survey the pharmaceutical channel, the consulting firm measures sales in the main chains and independent pharmacies in the country on a universe of 14,000 businesses.

An explanation about the performance of these channels it has to do with the pandemic. The inevitable passage of consumers through pharmacies to obtain not only medicines but also supplies that became irreplaceable (such as chinstraps and alcohol gel, among others) boosted the sales of this channel.

This was so even when the average price curve in these stores went from 36.1% to 64% between January and February of this year, according to the consulting firm’s records. In any case, what grew the most were drugs, which represent 80% of the turnover in these stores.

On the other hand, the explosion of e-commerce was also due to isolation in homes facing the fear of contagions and the need to channel supply needs in a more secure way.

In this sense, 2020 was a year of bankruptcy in which millions of new users bought online for the first time.

“Previously, many of the online purchases were for” non-urgent “items. Currently most of the consumedres tend to search online for whatever they need, and on many occasions they need it ‘for now’ “Say Moova a company that solves last-mile deliveries in online sales.

“Marketplaces and online stores are finally an alternative to neighborhood shops and to position themselves in this battle they must offer almost the same immediacy ”, they add.

The positive registrations of pharmacies, according to Osvaldo del Rio, an analyst at Scentia, have to do in part with a very low comparison base compared to last year, since even before the pandemic they were falling, he pointed.

As for the rest of the channels, the specialist explained: “Supermarkets they come fighting it a little more because they have a price differential better than neighborhood businesses, because they negotiate better with their suppliers. “

“The chains were also influenced in part by the Care Prices program, which grew almost twice in number of products compared to last year and also by the Maximum Prices that remain in force,” the analyst explains.

“While, wholesalers fall because, in turn, businesses that source from them, such as warehouses, fall a lot “, Explain.

